‘After the Hunt’: The New Luca Guadagnino Film That Makes You Want To Rewatch It Immediately

Her Campus offers many opportunities to its members, across the world. Through this opportunity, I was able to see an advanced screening at AMC for director Luca Guadagnino’s new film After the Hunt starring Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny. The film follows the life of a well-known and respected Yale professor, Alma Imhoff ( Roberts), who finds herself struggling both personally and professionally after a serious accusation made by her student and friend Maggie Resnick (Edebiri) against her colleague Hank Gibson (Garlfield). You see Alma go through physical pain, internal conflicts, professional hardships, and even marital issues in this fast paced, drama-thriller. All while experiencing the film earlier than its global release date and for free!

I had arrived nearly an hour early because the screening was first come, first serve. I made sure to get my ticket checked and to choose my perfect seat, prior to the rush of people finding out about the event. There were several security guards stationed in front of the theater where the film was being played, announcing that there should be no form of photography or videography. Time flew by, concessions were bought, and the movie began. One of my favorite things about Guadagnino’s films is that it always feels like the opening credits and title screen are strategically crafted to foreshadow aspects of the film. From the font to the glimpse into the rest of the score, I always feel like it’s an intro in itself, to what and how the movie will be perceived.

The opening credits did this perfectly, as I really enjoyed the pacing and style of this film. I definitely would describe it more as a drama, but the way certain scenes ended with close-up shots on random objects after a heated argument, chaotic perspectives with obscure angles, and harsh music to score the story really brought home the undertone of a thriller. There was a hidden message, something subtle that isn’t being stated through dialogue that gave you the similar excitement to a psychological thriller, which I really enjoyed. Another aspect that really stood out to me without spoiling, was how the perspectives and focus shift to each character played by Roberts, Edebiri, and Garfield through the film. Edebiri’s character had this cunning, secretive, yet strategic, flustered and observant personality that I noticed throughout the entirety of the story. Directly correlating with Garfield’s cocky and confident persona and how it fueled Roberts’ character’s actions or lack thereof as the film progressed.

The seriousness of the themes of the film, including self-destruction through substance abuse and sexual assault were contrasted by a realness in humor that was somehow perfectly balanced between the characters. Alma Imhoff’s husband Frederik Imhoff (Stuhlbarg) is the character that brought that comedic relief while never taking away from the gravitas of these themes. Through this I was able to be surprised at times, then directly laughing at something Stuhlbarg’s character said to Roberts’. It was a perfect push and pull that really brought the pacing together.

The pacing both wild and chaotic, yet honest in a way, really highlighted the characters’ goals, but never exposing too much. As you do with most of Guadagnino’s films, you are left a little confused and intrigued. I couldn’t tell you exactly what the film was trying to say or if there was even a concrete ending to the conflicts within the story, but I know I enjoyed it. It was genuinely such a fun and entertaining watch all while leaving people wondering what actually was told to them. It felt conclusive, but also partial in the best way possible. Shocking yet funny, entertaining yet serious. This perfect juxtaposition of themes, pacing, character dynamic, style and perspective is what made this experience so enjoyable. Listening to people discuss what they think they just watched as the theater emptied out is why I recommend it— because there is something to discuss after. This is something Guadagnino always executes beautifully, making this free screening through Her Campus more than worth it.