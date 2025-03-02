The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This month, Rakim Mayers, 36, better known as A$AP Rocky, won his court case and was found not guilty on both counts of felony assault following the shooting of his former friend, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, in LA. Born and raised in Harlem, New York City, the Grammy nominee is best known for his hip-hop music and fashion sense, which was put on pause during the trial. Let’s dive into how Rocky went from facing a 24-year sentence, to not going to prison at all, whilst showing gratitude to everyone in his life.

Many fans were wondering why he was arrested and why he didn’t commit due to the argument of his former friend. Along with stress, if he was sentenced to 24 years, it would mean that his career as a rapper would be destroyed, and would have to be put on hold until he was free, but luckily, that didn’t happen. After a long struggle of legal battles at the Los Angeles Superior Court he faced throughout the years whilst pleading not guilty, this was a victory for him and his family. Embraced with joy and happiness, he hugged his family, including his partner, Rihanna, and was crying after the verdict; a display of gratitude to those who supported him.

Before he was found not guilty, he was arrested two years ago, in August 2021, being accused of assault following an argument between Ephron and Rocky. Rocky allegedly opened fire at Ephron on a Hollywood street in Los Angeles. The story grabbed much media attention, especially on Instagram, YouTube, and X, with fans coming to the defense of the rap icon. Furthermore, his fans supported him on social media while he was on trial. They made it a point to show that they were there for him no matter what, and the same went for his attorney, Joe Tacopina, who led him to a non-guilty verdict.

After a rough week on trial, Rocky said to the jurors, “Thank y’all for saving my life,” according to AP News. Rocky thanked the jurors for their decision, concluding his three-week trial. He displayed his gratitude for finding justice and peace, which would change his life for good, allowing him to continue to focus on his relationship with Rihanna and their two children. Furthermore, not only did he win the case, but he also has been named Ray-Ban’s first-time creative director with nothing stopping him from achieving success. His eye as a creative director has allowed him to earn great opportunities outside of music.

With all the information about the post-trial, his journey didn’t stop him from continuing his career and his fashion. The jurors were able to help grant him his freedom. In addition, after finding out that he was found not guilty of the shooting, he remains successful in his career and development, as well as in his personal life. His career in music and fashion continues to live on and make an impact on pop culture. Rocky will continue to carry on his legacy as a musician and cultural icon, and he has proved that he will not give up on himself or his loved ones.