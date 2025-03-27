A24 Stuns With Their New Mystery Thriller, ‘Opus’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Opus is a film I was excited to see, simply because it’s an A24 production, and it stars one of my favorite people, Ayo Edebiri. Yet, I left seeing an intricate and complex film that touched on topics of fan and celebrity culture, superiority and power, cults, and the question of, “Is there really no such thing as bad publicity?” Opus is a film that pays attention to detail and addresses an issue that is real and current, all while entertaining through different layers of the film. From new music, to diverse characters, to style, this movie had it all.

The number one word I’d use to describe this film is strategic; strategic in the framing, the lighting, the characters, and the dialogue. The film is about a young writer, Ariel, who’s living in a pretty basic and slow time in both her career and life. Her boss uses her ideas and concepts with little to no credit or praise, making her feel stuck in an occupation she’s deeply passionate about. However, her spark is slightly revived when the iconic singer from the 90s, Moretti, returns from his mysterious and daunting hiatus and sends a gift basket to not only Ariel’s boss, but to her as well. Shocking her coworkers, she heads on the journey with her boss— a famous influencer, talk show host, and old friend of Moretti’s— to his remote estate in Utah. Here, Ariel and the fellow guests are wined and dined, pampered, and introduced to Moretti’s comeback album. While most are having fun and intrigued by being in a presence as powerful as the famous Moretti’s, Ariel notices odd behaviors in what she suspects to be a cult.

I loved how layered and intricate the various themes in the movie were, and even more so how they worked together. The film touches on definitions of cults, celebrity and fan culture, worshiping celebrities, religion, and even control. I loved the dynamic between Moretti’s character, played by John Malkovich, and Ariel, played by Edebiri. The dialogue between them always felt so natural, as if it weren’t a film, but instead, someone’s real life. There were dynamic shifts in many ways throughout the film, but it was impressive how raw and genuine each of their performances were, especially as they coincided. Another aspect I appreciated about Moretti’s character was his cadence in not just his speech, but also in his music. As Malkovich is playing a fictional iconic musician, I appreciated that he really sang in the movie, had songs, and had a theme for his album. It made me really feel for his character and understand why so many people in the film loved both his persona and his artistry. The ending of a movie can make or break my review, but I can honestly say that the final scenes in this movie were my favorite overall. It was the perfect ending to a well-done thriller. It still leaves the audience with questions and thoughts about various characters, scenes, and moments, while also creating a sense of closure. Without spoiling, just know that I could talk about the ending of Opus and its possible meanings for days on end. Directed by Mark Anthony Green, it’s yet another A24 film that I can add to my new favorites list. With style and expertise, he executed an ideal thriller movie with a great script, great actors, and an even greater story. I was more impressed and intrigued by Opus than I could ever anticipate, which is why I recommend it so highly.