A Guide to The Metropolitan Museum of Art

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

An iconic landmark in New York City is The Metropolitan Museum of Art, one of the largest museums in the world. It is composed of countless galleries and artworks, spanning across many time periods and several continents. The art pieces range from ancient Egypt to modern art completed in the 21st century. As my family placed a strong value on art, I have visited the museum countless times.

After I moved to New York to attend Pace University, I continued to carve out time in my schedule to explore its exhibits. I was soon aware this wasn’t common after meeting several college seniors that never once visited the museum. After this realization, I was inspired to create a guide highlighting my personal favorite locations within The Met. If you are new to the museum or unsure where to start, here are my top three locations you don’t want to miss:

Location #1: European Paintings

The European Paintings gallery, located on the second floor, is one of the largest galleries in the museum. The most extravagant and impressive artworks are on display, ranging from the late medieval era to the 19th century. Among my favorite paintings is “Wolf and Fox Hunt” by Peter Paul Rubens, an enormous painting depicting a frenzied hunting scene. Another highlight is a sculpture depicting Cupid and Psyche, the ancient Roman mythological couple, sharing a romantic kiss.

Location #2: 19th and Early 20th Century European Paintings and Sculpture

This gallery is home to many famous works that even people with no art knowledge will recognize. The space features the well-known ballet art of Edgar Degas, my all-time favorite artist. There is a large collection of his sculptures of dancers and oil paintings of ballet scenes. Additionally, the gallery showcases multiple Vincent van Gogh artworks, including a self-portrait. Multiple landscapes painted by the famous Claude Monet are also on view, making this gallery a must-see stop.

Location #3: Carroll and Milton Petrie European Sculpture Court (Gallery 548)

My third recommendation is the European Sculpture Court, which is located on the first floor. The room itself has stunning, old-school architecture reminiscent of Europe. Several sculptures and artworks are on display, including the mythical statue “Perseus with the Head of Medusa,” which is sculpted by the Italian artist, Antonio Canova. A different work of art, “Winter,” depicts everyone this past Halloweekend: a shivering figure protecting themselves against the wind. In addition to the art, the Petrie Court Café is attached to the Court. If you’re hungry, I highly recommend eating their gelato and drinking coffee near its floor-to-ceiling windows.

Ultimately, every corner of The Metropolitan Museum of Art offers a chance to discover something beautiful, whether you spend an hour or an entire day exploring. Even to those who do not consider themselves the biggest art-lovers, I highly encourage people to explore The Met at least once. You will always find a piece of artwork that will resonate with you. I hope more people, especially those who live nearby, can take a break from the noise of this city and take advantage of what the museum has to offer.