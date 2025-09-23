A Guide To The Feast of San Gennaro 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Celebrated annually in September for 11 days, The Feast of San Gennaro is not a simple street fair. It has religious and historical significance; it’s named after San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples. When Italian immigrants settled in Little Italy, Neapolitans chose Mulberry Street in particular, which is where the festival is held. Beyond the food vendors, the festival also holds religious events, such as Solemn Mass celebrating the patron saint. Additionally, there are live performances and a parade. Since 1926, the feast has highlighted the immigrants and celebrated the culture of Little Italy.

This past Sunday, Sept. 21, was the last day of the festival in 2025, but it was also my first time attending. From a personal viewpoint, I’ve seen many photographs and social media posts over the years, though I’ve never been. Despite my love of Italian food, specifically for zeppole and cannolis, I still hadn’t experienced the event. I finally attended during the last evening of this year’s fair. If you are a reader who lacks knowledge on what to expect, here’s a guide for next year:

Tip #1: Prepare for the crowds, walk on sidewalks if necessary

To put it simply, the crowds are just as bad as you will see in the photos. The streets in Little Italy and Chinatown are much more narrow than those in uptown Manhattan, which only exacerbates the crowds. At times, I couldn’t take a step without brushing against someone or being bumped by another person. It can feel overwhelming quickly, particularly if you are a tourist or a person unfamiliar with crowds. My biggest strategy to evade the congestion was to avoid the center of the street as much as possible and walk on the sidewalks if I was able to. The sidewalks are far less congested. An additional tip to prevent frustration: patience is necessary.

Tip #2: Bring cash

One of the biggest surprises of my trip was how many food vendors still operate on a cash-only basis. In a city where almost every store and eatery accepts Apple Pay, many people would assume it’s not necessary to bring cash. While the traditional festival games I participated in, such as throwing darts at a bullseye to win prizes accepted cards, certain bakeries did not. For example, Caffe Napoli, a well-known bakery, only accepted cash. (Side note: I highly recommend their dark chocolate cannoli with strawberry-flavored cream.) Overall, while you can survive with a credit card, I highly suggest bringing cash.

Tip #3: Go on an empty stomach

If you arrive hungry, you can take advantage of the endless variety. To maximize your food adventure, I recommend skipping a meal beforehand. I unfortunately didn’t follow this advice as I could only manage to eat one cannoli and a drink before I was too full to indulge in more. There is so much food to sample, from traditional Italian gelato and meatballs, to piña coladas and fresh lemonade.

Ultimately, the San Gennaro Festival is more than just a tourist destination. The arched street lights, some in the shapes of flowers and others showcasing the titles of the festival and neighborhood, only makes the festival more vibrant. With keeping these tips in mind, it will hopefully prove to be a memorable experience.