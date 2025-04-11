The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter.

It’s almost everyone’s favorite time of the year, aka the Sephora sale! The Sephora sale is something that only happens three times a year, so it’s important to pay attention to this article so you know how to spend your money at Sephora this season. Now, you may be wondering what makes me qualified to advise you on what to buy at Sephora, and my only qualification is the fact that I’m a Sephora connoisseur. I like to buy a variety of things from Sephora, and I don’t like to just limit myself to makeup when it comes to spending my money there. Fun Fact: My favorite type of product to buy at Sephora is perfume; I love the brands and scents that the company carries. Another thing I do that may seem a little odd is watching hours of product reviews— either on TikTok or YouTube— before I decide on what I want to buy.

As I mentioned earlier, I love fragrances. I love having many perfumes on hand for day-to-day wear, but sometimes it can be challenging to figure out what scent you love and are looking to commit to. For my fellow indecisive consumers, I’d recommend getting a perfume set. The Replica Memory Box Sample Set, priced at $30 during this sale, is the perfect set to invest in. These 10 scents are unisex and smell clean but a little earthy, so it’s amazing for everyday use. Most people who’ve tried and reviewed this set have said they love the scents featured in the collection, and they believe that even though these bottles are smaller, since it’s a sample set, the fragrance longevity is well worth the money. Based on the reviews on Sephora’s website, 86% of consumers would repurchase this product.

Moving on to everyone’s favorite category, let’s talk makeup. My favorite brand to purchase from Sephora is Rare Beauty, and when I saw that they had products included in this sale, I was ecstatic, so I obviously needed to include my favorite from the brand in this article. Rare Beauty currently has a limited edition in-store-only gift set. This set includes two blushes and one of their highlighters, listed as the Mini Blush and Luminizer Trio. I believe that this is the perfect investment, as I have multiple blushes and highlighters from this brand that I swear by. The brand’s products are well known for having amazing longevity, and Selena Gomez, the founder of the brand, is known for creating products that seem to “never run out.” In my personal experience, it genuinely took me from December of 2022 to December of 2024 to use the entirety of a Rare Beauty liquid blush. With that being said, buying this collection would be more than just an investment; it would be a long-term commitment since the products truly last forever. Now, if you didn’t want to commit to buying an entire set of products, you could purchase the liquid highlighter on its own, listed on Sephora’s website as Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight. This highlighter does wonders every time I layer this over my Rare Beauty blush, and I’m told I look like I’m glowing. Since it’s also a Rare Beauty product, its longevity is fabulous as well. I’ve been using this same bottle of highlighter since July of 2023, and I’m nowhere near close to finishing the product.

Lastly in the makeup department, I would recommend investing in the GrandeLASH MD Lash Enhancing Serum. This serum became widely known on social media for making people’s lashes grow so much that they needed to be trimmed, so if you want the false lash look but you don’t want to get lash extensions, this is the product for you.

Finally, skincare and hair care are two other things Sephora knows how to sell to its customers. I don’t think they have the best products included in the skincare sale this time around, but I’m happy that they included a limited-time set from the brand LANEIGE. The limited S’mores Kisses Set includes LANEIGE’s chocolate sleeping lip mask and their vanilla lip balm, which happens to be my favorite lip product I’ve invested in. It can be used as a gloss to create a hydrating and shiny finish over your favorite lip combo, or it can be used to give your natural lips a little bit of color and shine. For hair care, Function of Beauty has many products featured in this season’s sale, marking down the price on their hair masks, shampoo, and mix-in products. Shark’s Flexstyle Hair Blow Dryer and Multistyler is also on sale. This hair tool is comparable to the infamous Dyson hair tools, but is a fraction of the price. The Flexstyle hair tool includes three attachments, so its consumers have a variety of hairstyles they can master, including curls, blowouts, and straight hair.

Although I don’t think this is the best collection of products Sephora could’ve included in their sale, I think the products I’ve highlighted are some of the best options, and I would 100% recommend investing in them if you can.