A Guide to Galentine’s Day

Are you planning on having a fun day with your girls but aren’t sure what exactly you should do? Don’t worry! This is the ultimate guide to having the best Galentine’s, whether you are planning on going out to eat, or staying home and throwing your own party.

The first step is to have an ideal budget. It’s important to make sure you and your friends have enough money to spend on what you are planning to do to celebrate. If you’re planning on going out to eat, make sure you have researched the place you’re going to so that no surprises happen and no plans fall short. If you guys are baddies on a budget, it might be a great idea to have a get-together at home and cook your own meal instead.

It’s always fun to have some sort of theme when it comes to Galentine’s. Think of a few decorations that remind you of the holiday, like hearts, glitter, red, and pink, etc. Look for pink, heart-shaped balloons, cute heart-shaped cups and glasses, and maybe some glitter for decorating. If you want to spice things up a little, you can make cute invitations and even a guest list for your closest friends and people that really make you feel appreciated. It’s best to spend the day with the girls you care about the most, and those who also care about you.

If your budget allows it, engage in some fun activities! Consider going to a spa with your friends, maybe get your nails done, or go shopping together. If this may be too much for your budget, you can always do other things, like trying out new recipes, baking together, watching a movie, having a sleepover, etc. Some food ideas for an at-home party can include chocolate-covered strawberries, a charcuterie board, a cake, brownies, or cupcakes.

Gifts aren’t necessary, but exchanging small expressions of appreciation can add even more cute and memorable aspects to the occasion. You can express your love for your closest friends through handwritten notes, or self-care items like bath bombs and candles. Take the opportunity to show your appreciation by spending time with the ones you love, thinking back on fun memories, or even writing letters to each other. These sincere gestures can strengthen your relationship with your friends and let them know that you are happy to have them in your life.

Galentine’s Day is a day to celebrate the support and the friendships in our lives. You can put together an experience that you and your friends will never forget by organizing fun activities, cooking/baking together, exchanging gifts, and just showing appreciation for those closest to you by spending time with them. The most important thing is to live in the moment and enjoy the time spent together, whether it’s a night out or a get-together in your home.