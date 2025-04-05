A Girl’s Guide to Losing Your Phone in a Foreign Country

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Losing your phone is never a walk in the park under normal circumstances, but it definitely isn’t ideal while traveling in a foreign country…some of us find this out the hard way. We’ve all heard the horror stories that tell us to beware of the notorious pick-pocketters of Europe, but we still set out for our trips starry-eyed, sure that nothing like that could ever really happen to us. I’m here to tell you— it can!

The moment I realized I had fallen victim to the phone theft business, I was in the center of Ireland’s most popular pub, had just lost my friends in the crowd, and the clock had just struck midnight on St. Patrick’s Day. While an absolutely terrifying feeling in the moment, something in the back of my head told me that soon enough, I’d have to laugh about this, and add it to the top of my “crazy travel stories” list. However, if I could turn back time and give myself some pieces of advice on St. Paddy’s Day Eve, these are the seven quick tips I would’ve wanted to hear:

Tip #1: Know that this happens more than you think – aka, it’s not your fault!

In 2022, Ireland’s National Police and Security Service reported over 8,700 mobile phones as stolen/lost. The Metropolitan Police Service of London reported 90,864 stolen phones (which is almost 250 a day) in 2022. The numbers should speak for themselves in the process of understanding that this is an ongoing issue happening much more than you think, so you shouldn’t beat yourself up over it. It’s quite obvious that no one voluntarily hands over their phone to a thief or is asking for their phone to get stolen. So, if you’re in the position where someone asks you the incredibly unwanted and unnecessary question of, “Why on Earth would you let your phone get stolen?!” remind yourself of these reports— and maybe don’t let that person be the first number you dial on your new phone!

Tip #2: Travel with people you trust

Having your phone stolen in a foreign country is already an incredible drag. But, having your phone stolen in a foreign country and not having trustworthy and amazing friends to let you use their phones to panic call your entire family is even bigger of a drag. If you’re like me, traveling for a break or taking any type of vacation requires lots of planning. It’s much easier to enjoy all of that planning with people you know you won’t get tired of, will constantly laugh with, and can rely on when the going gets tough. Fortunately, I hit the jackpot in travel buddies, so you can’t have mine, but I’m sure there are other Graces and Emmas out there who will wander through the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Dublin just in case the sketchy phone reselling store my phone’s location appeared at decided to give it back to me.

Tip #3: Make sure your phone is backed up…like right now; go check

The last thing you want to do after finally replacing your phone and thinking this entire ordeal can be put to rest, is discover that not a single thing has been backed up on your phone (trust me, I’m unfortunately speaking from experience). The easiest way to avoid this for Apple users is by going into your iPhone’s settings, and making sure your phone is being backed up by iCloud, or that your photos are being saved somewhere externally. While you’re at it, grab a notebook and write down your important login information for things usually stored in your phone. It might be considered old school nowadays, but a good old-fashioned sticky note with my Gmail password and next week’s grocery list has never failed me!

Tip #4: Share your location while you travel

I’m a strong supporter of this tip being used year-round, but while traveling— especially to a different country— this tip is more important than ever. Whether it’s just with the people you’re traveling with, or with your parents, siblings, roommates, friends, and everyone else who cares to know where you are, this tip could be a life-saver. In my experience, it was a great tool to let me know that I hadn’t just accidentally misplaced my phone, because unless the new Apple update has permitted iPhones to grow legs and walk away, I’m pretty sure I didn’t leave it at the phone reselling store my location showed. Sharing your location is great for peace of mind, when you need to meet up with friends if you get split up, and (worst case scenario) for adding it to the police report…Which brings me to my next tip!

Tip #5: Find the country’s local police and report it

While it depends on your phone carrier’s policy, most stolen phones can be reported as such, and replaced with a much smaller price tag than that of a brand new phone. However, in most cases, they require proof of it actually being stolen. In my case, I was able to ask a Garda Síochána— Dublin’s much kinder equivalent to a NYPD officer— for help. This led my friends and I on a search through the downtown Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Parade and into the station closest to where the phone was lost. It may come as a shock to none that they didn’t exactly hear my American cry of having my phone stolen in the most American tourist-filled pub, and leap out of their seats to help me search the streets for it, but, they did help me file a report that was able to get me a replacement phone just days later.

Tip #6: Familiarize yourself with the country you’re visiting— remember, you’re a guest!

On par with understanding the local police situation is familiarizing yourself with the country you’re visiting as a whole. Traveling to another country is a privilege not to be taken lightly. Teaching yourself the basics surrounding a country’s customs, travel methods, government, and even common scams, can largely improve your trip.

Tip #7: Remind yourself that it’s not the end of the world

If you’ve ever been without a phone for longer than a couple of days, you tend to realize how incredibly reliant we’ve come to be on these tiny metal boxes. Being without something we spend most of our time on, whether it’s for taking pictures, calling loved ones, or updating our feeds, is an incredibly unfortunate thing to have to deal with while you’re supposed to be enjoying a vacation…but it only has to ruin it if you let it! Use the opportunity to fully immerse yourself in the moment. Buy a flip phone, digital camera, or a Polaroid to save memories, write down the places you enjoyed visiting, or send a postcard to your grandparents! Laugh about how insanely unlucky and incredible for storytelling the situation is, and remind yourself that it could always be worse. Phones are replaceable, you are not!