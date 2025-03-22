A Closer Look At the Winners of ‘The Traitors’ Season 3

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Traitors Season 3 finale, “The Day of Reckoning is Upon Us,” aired on March 6, 2025, leaving viewers with the four winners of the show. The Traitors is a reality competition series hosted by actor and writer Alan Cumming where 20 previously known/popular TV contestants play a murder-mystery game surrounded by lies, deception, loyalty, and trust. Each contestant is either a faithful or a traitor, and it’s up to them to figure that out as they compete for the final prize, worth up to $250,000. This season, the game was won by the faithfuls, and the prize was celebrated and split by four contestants: Dylan Efron, Gabby Windey, Ivar Mountbatten, and Dolores Catania. Here’s a little deep-dive into each of them.

Yes, Efron, as in Zach’s younger brother. There’s no denying the familial connection between these two, as Efron was quick to become the “heartthrob” of the season. He was the down-to-earth underdog player of the game, but he quickly became one of the strongest players, as his nimble skills helped him to piece the puzzle together. Efron is a social media influencer, as well as producer and a physical production coordinator on films such as American Sniper, Ready Player One, and the documentary By Hand. He also rock climbs, free dives, and according to him, “plays every sport.” Unfortunately for fans, Efron did recently confirm his relationship with his hometown girlfriend, and told the Nick Viall Podcast that she’s not a fan of being on camera, but he’s not trying to hide her, and the two are in a good, low-key relationship. Efron also grew a fanbase on the show as he formed a bromance with former Survivor winner and beloved TV personality Boston Rob.

ICU nurse turned Denver Broncos cheerleader turned The Bachelorette star, and now a winner of The Traitors Season 3, Windey entered the game with a simple “I’m a lesbian now,” when asked how being on The Bachelorette was treating her, quickly winning the hearts of the girls and the gays. With the comedic voice of Jennifer Coolidge and the brains of Elle Woods, I held a prediction from Episode 1 that Windey would be crowned a winner. She also has a podcast called Long Winded with Gabby Windey, where she deep-dives into topics like relationships, sexuality, mental health, and pop culture, with a new guest each episode. Windey has been with her partner, Robby Hoffman, a comedian and writer, since May 2023. Before the final scene of the season, Cumming asked each finalist of the show what winning would mean to them, with Windey telling him, “I think of my girlfriend and I think she would be so proud. It would mean so much. Like, maybe we could get married.” On March 5, Windey revealed on Instagram that she and Hoffman had a small Las Vegas wedding on Jan. 11, which they kept under wraps until The Traitors had ended for viewers.

That’s Lord Ivar Alexander Michael Mountbatten, to us. Mountbatten is a British aristocrat, farmer, geologist, and businessman. He’s also the first cousin once removed of Prince Phillip, a second cousin of King Charles III, and the great-great-great grandson of Queen Victoria. Mountbatten is the first member of the extended British Royal Family to come out publicly as gay, and in 2018, he married his husband, James Coyle, at a small, elegant wedding. He also has three daughters– Ella, Alix, and Luli– with former wife Lady Penny Mountbatten, who he divorced in 2011 due to his sexuality. Mountbatten quickly became a favorite contestant of mine on this season of The Traitors, and I definitely had high hopes that he would make it to the finale, as his good-natured personality and heart kept him a loyal faithful. He spoke on the show about how being a part of the extended British Royal Family has helped him play this game because of his ability to see the honesty or the lies in people who are trying to go behind his back, and how he grew up in the public eye and knows how to protect himself.

You can’t have this murder mystery game without a Real Housewife. Catania is known for being a main cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and was voted the title of “Miss Congeniality” in the s franchise. Before that, Catania was a waitress, shampoo girl, surgical assistant, and corrections officer. She was also given the Ambassador of Hope Award in 2020 by Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center for bringing awareness to women’s health issues. There was no denying Catania’s much-needed sassy and empowering personality on the show, and it must’ve helped her in the long run, as she was the only Housewife left standing. Catania was known for wasting her votes during each episode’s roundtable, where contestants got to vote for who was a traitor, but maybe she was saving her votes for when it really mattered, and her final vote earned her that winning title, so…never underestimate the power of a Jersey girl.

Congratulations to this season’s winners of The Traitors who outwitted their competitors and are splitting the cash prize of $204,300.