9 Things To Do In NYC This Spooky Season

New York is one of the most magical places you can be in the fall, and with that comes a whole host of activities to get you in the autumnal spirit. Why wait until Oct. 31st to celebrate Halloween when you can spend all month exploring the spooky side of New York City! This collection of activities and events range from cute to delicious to bone chilling, but all make for perfect ways to tap into the childlike wonder and excitement associated with Halloween.

The Twisted Spine

This brand new bookstore is the first of its kind in New York City with the entire shop being dedicated to horror and dark literature. There is something for all horror fans here, regardless of which subgenre you’re partial to. The store itself is like stepping into Dracula’s personal library, with pitch black walls, a large fireplace, and leather armchairs. In addition to the seemingly endless collection of books, there is a cafe that serves espresso drinks, as well as beer and wine for those 21 and over. The Twisted Spine is an absolute must-visit, and they are even offering a lineup of events during October, including but not limited to, a live show of the Macabre Daily podcast on Oct. 19, and scary story time on Oct. 25.

Green-Wood Cemetery

Mere blocks from Prospect Park, Green-Wood Cemetery brags 478 acres of “hills, valleys, glacial ponds, and paths, throughout which exists one of the largest outdoor collections of nineteenth- and twentieth-century statuary and mausoleums.” This National Historic Landmark truly is stunning, especially as the leaves begin to change and cover the ground around the monuments. The tops of the rolling hills offer views of both the Manhattan skyline and Gowanus Bay. There are ample park benches to sit and enjoy the fresh air and quiet escape from the bustling city. If you’re up for a scavenger hunt of sorts, keep an eye out for the famous gravesites of Horace Greeley, Leonard Bernstein, Boss Tweed, and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Hitchcock-tober

One of the hallmarks of the Halloween season is horror movies. All month Village East will be celebrating “Hitchcocktober.” The month is kicked off with The Birds, followed by Rope on Oct. 8, Marnie on Oct. 15, Dial M For Murder (in 3D!) on Oct. 22, and finally Psycho closes out the extravaganza with showings on the last three days of the month. Whether you’re a movie buff or just looking for a thrilling night out, this is the perfect way to spend an autumn evening.

Wyckoff Starr coffee shop

If you’re in search of some “damn fine” coffee, look no further than Wyckoff Starr. This cozy Twin Peaks themed cafe in Bushwick serves an array of themed beverages, bagels, and sandwiches. Some of their seasonal drink flavors for fall include pumpkin pie, brown butter toffee, and cherry maple. They also offer a year-round cherry pie latte that’ll kill you. The interior design encapsulates the feeling of a Pacific Northwest diner, and the walls are filled with plenty of Twin Peaks memorabilia, making it the perfect environment to soak in all the uncanny David Lynch vibes.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a late night showing of Richard O’Brien’s iconic Rocky Horror Picture Show. For some background, New York was the first city to start the trend of midnight showings of the film at the Waverly Theater in 1975, and since then they have become a pop-culture staple world-wide. This year is the 50th anniversary of the film and NYC RHPS is having events all October to celebrate. If you’re unfamiliar with the Rocky Horror experience, the cult classic is screened while a shadow cast performs along with the movie, and the audience shouts witty callbacks and uses immersive props such as rice, noisemakers, and toast—you really just have to experience it for yourself. Make sure to get tickets in advance, as these events do sell out, and definitely don’t forget your corset and feather boa.

Upper West Side decorations

A great low effort way to get into the spirit of the holiday is to go for a stroll through the Upper West Side and check out the Halloween decorations adorning the gorgeous brownstones. While being mindful of the people who live there, this area is a great spot to take pictures or even just meander with your friends and a pumpkin spice latte. As an added bonus, you’ll catch the stunning reds and yellows of the changing leaves along Central Park.

The Met Cloisters

While this may not be an obvious choice for an October activity, The Met Cloisters offers a gothic backdrop to its collection of medieval art and artifacts. There is no doubt that there is an almost cinematic, spooky energy here. It offers some of the most stunning and famous works of art in the world, and you will feel like you’ve left New York and been transported straight to medieval Europe. As an added bonus, if you’re a New York resident or a student with a valid ID, you are eligible for “pay what you wish” tickets.

Ghostbusters filming locations

The original 1984 Ghostbusters film is an absolute classic, especially in terms of Halloween movies. As long as you’re not afraid of no ghost, visiting the filming locations is an excellent spooky season excursion. Perhaps the most famous is the Ghostbusters Headquarters firehouse located at 14 N Moore St. in Tribeca, from there you can make your way uptown to the New York Public Library on 5th Avenue where the iconic opening scene was filmed. Finally, you can end your little tour at 55 Central Park West, the apartment building that serves as the setting for the final battle of the film. Other locations throughout the city used in the film are Columbia University, Tavern on the Green, and Columbus Circle.

Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade2025 marks the 35th year of the annual Halloween Dog Parade in Tompkins Square. On Oct. 19, New Yorkers will parade their pups through the East Village, wearing the most adorable and creative costumes you will see this Halloween. This is truly one of the best events New York has to offer during October, and it’s definitely worth braving the crowds that accrue. After the completion of the parade, participants bring their dogs into Tompkins Square Park for a meet and greet of sorts. This gives you the opportunity to take pictures and even pet and play with some of the dogs (with owner permission, of course).