6 Tracks You Won’t Want To Have Erased From Your Memory: ‘eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead,’ Ranked

Is there such a thing as a “perfect” pop song? If so, it may be found on Ariana Grande’s 2025 album, eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead. Released on March 28, the small but mighty extension to her 2024 album, eternal sunshine, includes five brand new tracks and “(intro) end of the world – extended.” Grande’s return to eternal sunshine after stepping out of the spotlight for the better part of 2024 to focus on her role as Glinda in Wicked, sparks a new era of inquisition into her personal life. While many questions still remain unanswered after the release of the deluxe album, this article may help you answer one: which is the best new track on eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead?

6. “(intro) end of the world – extended”

One of the most beautiful moments on the original album is the few moments of silence at the end of “(intro) end of the world,” where listeners sit with the question, “And if it all ended tomorrow / Would I be the one on your mind, your mind, your mind? / And if it all ended tomorrow / Would you be the one on mine?” so Grande’s interjection with the second verse on the extended intro caught me completely off guard. While I’m not a huge fan of the abrupt movement into the rest of the verse, some argue that this is a creative choice, meant to signify the sudden turning of the page into the new chapter of eternal sunshine that is the deluxe tracks. Ultimately, “(intro) end of the world – extended” lands at the number six spot on my ranking because it accomplishes what it needs to— demonstrating Grande’s state of mind one year out from the original release of eternal sunshine— and then fades into the background so all of the other deluxe tracks can shine.

5. “dandelion”

The 17th track on eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead seems to be a fan favorite, but I’m a little behind on that trend. The vibrato in the sultry trumpet solo that opened the song immediately drew me in, but I was underwhelmed by the beat drop. That’s not to say that I’m in the majority. “dandelion” was extremely well received by listeners, especially on TikTok, where there are countless videos of fans recording their initial positive reactions to the song. “dandelion” places fifth on my ranking because it has a very similar sound to two tracks on the original album: “true story” and “the boy is mine,” where Grande strays from her typical glittery pop sound and leans into her more sizzling soulful side. However, I think “true story” and “the boy is mine” are better executed, and fit Grande’s narrative better than their counterpart on the deluxe.

4. “past life”

As an ex-orchestra kid, I just have to say, I’m a huge proponent of strings in pop music. The vibrant cello in this track lays a strong foundation for the beat that ensues. Somewhere else “past life” stands out to me is Grande’s lyricism and comparisons in the second verse. Lyrics like “Phased me just like the moon / I used to think you were the medicine, but you were just code blue” are crucial evidence as to why she has remained such a prominent voice in the pop scene for the past decade.

3. “warm”

This extremely danceable tune features a thumping drum beat decorated with shimmery synth arpeggios that scratch my brain just right. Additionally, I appreciate the nod to her “holding space” interview, which took the media by storm during the singer’s Wicked press tour last year. The heavenly bridge of this track, where she stacks harmonies over the lyrics, “It’s so good, it’s so close, I can taste it / On my lips, this is your invitation / If you dare, meet me up here / Meet me up here / There’s only this, this,” highlights Grande’s musical expertise, and allows for “warm” to secure the number three spot in my ranking of eternal sunshine’s deluxe tracks.

2. “Hampstead”

This emotionally-charged ballad is, in my opinion, the perfect conclusion to eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead. In fact, I prefer “Hampstead” to “ordinary things (feat. Nonna),” which was the closing to eternal sunshine. With “Hampstead,” it feels like the chapter is finally closed, and Grande is laying her eternal sunshine era to rest. I adore Grande’s commentary on love in this track. By referencing her previous songs like “pov” with lyrics like, “I’d rather be seen and alive than dying by your point of view / I do I do I do I do,” the singer illustrates a cautionary tale about how love is ever-changing, on no predetermined timeline, and to cherish it in the moments you have it.

1. “twilight zone”

She has officially done it. Grande has cracked the code to produce the perfect pop song. The 15th track on eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead features a bouncy beat with a twinkling synth that leaves me wanting more songs that sound exactly like it. Upon my first listen, I noticed that “twilight zone” sounds eerily similar to “Save Your Tears,” a 2021 collaboration between Grande and The Weeknd. After more research, I found that Max Martin had a hand in producing both of these tracks, which could explain why “twilight zone” is following in “Save Your Tears’” footsteps as a standout pop song, quickly racking up more streams than any other new track on the deluxe album. Another reason why this song resonates so well with listeners is because her lyrics are reflective of the passing of time: “It’s not like I’d ever change a thing / ‘Cause I’m right here where I’m meant to be / Not that I’d call you, I won’t / Sometimes, I just can’t believe / You happened.” “twilight zone” strikes a chord so deeply in all of our hearts because we know what it’s like to have loved, lost, and healed.