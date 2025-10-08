5 TV Shows From 2025 You Can’t Miss

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, I decided to challenge myself. I was going to watch 50 seasons of TV by New Year’s Eve. For no particular reason, I have stuck to this challenge. I really enjoyed being up to date for the Emmy Awards, being able to judge the outstanding shows against each other fairly. While I may not fully agree with the outcomes, I still have ways to go with my goal. Now over 70% of the way to my goal, I’m on the hunt for something new. While shows like The Studio and The Last of Us are also excellent, here are my top five must-see TV shows from this year.

5. Adults

This eight-episode FX original follows the post-grad lives of five friends living in Queens as they navigate their newfound adulthood. Created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, this comedy series had me equally laughing and cringing at their major bad decisions for minor life problems. Starring familiar face Owen Thiele (Anton), alongside various newcomers such as Jack Innanen (Paul Baker), Adults is full of lively, chaotic plotlines perfect for a quick laugh with friends.

Adults is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

4. The Bear

From the first episode of the latest season, I felt unprecedented levels of “we are so back” about The Bear. I enjoyed season three, but it was definitely the weakest of the series so far, and this was reflected in their shut-out at this year’s Emmys. FX truly found its stride again with powerhouses Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu) and Jeremy Allen White (Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto) at the forefront. At the same time, the core of this show lies within its ensemble, with standout performances such as Abby Elliott (Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto) and guest actor Jon Bernthal (Michael Berzatto). I laughed, I cried, and I longed for more. The Bear is expected to return in January 2026 for its fifth season. “Yes, chef!” we all say in unison.

The Bear is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

3. The Pitt

I have already compiled my thoughts on The Pitt in a previous article; however, after its win for Outstanding Drama Series and Noah Wyle’s Emmy win for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, this medical drama had a resurgence following its award triumph. Another ensemble-driven show, The Pitt and its medical accuracy deserved every ounce of that win. Having felt like I clocked into a shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center myself after three whole watches, I can’t recommend this show enough, even to those who say, “I don’t like medical dramas.” Any of my friends can testify that I’ve told them to start watching this show numerous times over the past few months. This HBO original is set to return in January 2026 for its second season, only a year after its debut.

The Pitt is available to stream on HBO Max.

2. Hacks

If you haven’t seen Hacks, you are missing out on one of the wittiest, well-written comedy shows of the past decade. Set between Las Vegas and Los Angeles, it follows the adventures of comedy legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her new joke writer and soon-to-be partner in crime, Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), as they both try to keep their heads above water in the comedy industry. Smart has won four out of four Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Emmys for her role, and I truthfully believe she will go five for five, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss style, after the series comes to a close next season. Einbinder recently won her first Emmy this season. This duo is comedy gold on screen. Paul W. Downs, co-creator of the show, plays my favorite character, Jimmy LuSaque Jr. who was robbed blind of a nomination this season. Believe me when I say that Hacks will stand the test of time.

Hacks is available to stream on HBO Max.

1. Severance

I’ve never loved sitting down every week for a new episode of something more than I loved tuning into Severance every week. If you live under a rock, season two of Severance stepped onto the scene with questions, answers, and even more questions about what the heck is happening in this show. From the get-go, it was clear that Britt Lower (Helena Eagan/Helly R.) and Tramell Tillman (Seth Milchick) would be walking away with Emmys in hand this past September for their unforgettable performances. From stellar set design to deeply complex interwoven plotlines, Severance both demands and requires your attention. An Emmys For Your Consideration campaign slogan used for billboards this season sums up the theme of the show perfectly: “There is nothing like making a choice. There is nothing like Severance.”

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Heading into this fall, I am looking forward to new seasons of Abbott Elementary (Hulu), English Teacher (Hulu), and Dancing With The Stars (ABC).