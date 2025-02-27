5 Curly Hair Products I Can’t Live Without 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The sheer amount of money, time, and effort that’s put into a curly girl’s hair routine is something that needs to be studied. The high price tag associated with hair products makes purchasing blindly a terrifying act. And if you’re like me, you’ve been plagued with “CurlTok,” the videos on TikTok dedicated to curly hair routines and products, taking over your “For You” page, and it seems as if everyone has a different “can’t-live-without” product to throw out there. I’m no different, and these five products I can’t live without. For reference, I have 2b-3a and extremely thick hair.

Yes, Lush has a hair care line, and yes, it works great. I have yet to find another product that gives me the results that Curl Power gives me. The key ingredients are linseed gel, cocoa butter, and argan, coconut, and jojoba oil, which allow it to be extremely hydrating. Lush has been a strong advocate against animal testing, so you can have a clean conscience in purchasing with them. In true Lush style, it smells divine, and people will constantly ask you how your hair smells so good. It’s time to revisit your favorite bath bomb supplier and shop their hair care!

This product is the holy grail of all hair gels. I first discovered this in the clearance section of a TJ Maxx, and I haven’t looked back since. Fair warning that this is the hardest hair product to find. Since my revelation in TJ Maxx, I have yet to find it in a store, and trust me, I’ve been looking everywhere. You will be stuck ordering it online, sometimes facing a “one per customer” barrier, but it’s worth it. It’s the product I tell everyone they need, and everyone who tries it loves it.

I fully thought this brush was being pushed by influencers through brand deals and sponsorships and would be a waste of 30 dollars, however, sadly, it’s amazing. I had the original “IT girl” style brush, the Denman brush, but I could never get the hang of it, and even though every hairdresser would use it on me, I could never achieve the same results at home. This brush gives the same results as my hairdresser with half the time and effort. It allows me to evenly disperse the product and create curl clumps effortlessly, ensuring a good hair day.

The secret to getting your hair to last and look good for longer than three days is locking it in with hair spray. This is something I would’ve never done growing up, but it truly makes all the difference. I’ve found that TRESemmé has the best hairspray out there, and it doesn’t leave your hair feeling gross. It doesn’t leave any sticky feeling or shiny finish, and there’s no strong scent left behind. I’ve learned that the best time to use it is after your hair is fully dry, but before you manipulate your hair to look differently than its original styling (i.e. putting it in a bun).

Ouai’s oil leaves your hair feeling lush and smoothes frizz. When fighting New York’s winter dryness, and then the summer humidity, the latter is essential. In tandem, it also helps smooth and protect split ends, aiding you in your hair growth journey. It adds an extra layer of heat protection, crucial for those summer months with a strong UV index right around the corner. The hair oil is infused with a blend of African galanga, ama, and Asian borage oils, guaranteeing hydration.

Pulling the trigger on buying new products is a scary thing, especially when it can make or break whether your hair turns out looking good or not. Hopefully, now you won’t be going into shopping so blindly. However, at the end of the day, everyone’s hair is different, from texture to porosity to length, so no product is a one-size-fits-all. It’s important to accept that what might work for some might not be the product for you, and trial and error comes with finding the right combination.