The leaves are turning orange and Spirit Halloween has reopened for business. That’s right, it’s spooky season! Halloween is just around the corner and a movie marathon is the perfect treat to pull you into the fall season! Whether you love the thrill of a good scare or enjoy an eerie tale, this list is a great starting point to get you ready for Halloween.

1. Corpse Bride

What happens when love perseveres beyond the grave and death cannot do part? After mistakenly proposing to the titular corpse bride, Emily, Victor finds himself tied to the afterlife and torn between his heart and duty. Stuck between his marriage and life, Victor must fight in order to reclaim his life and uncover the truth behind Emily’s death. The film’s imagery is hauntingly beautiful, using stop motion to create a whimsical world full of heart, along with mature themes. Full of classic Tim Burton charm, the creepy yet lively film is a timeless movie that’s a perfect choice to fulfill your spooky cravings while also tugging on your heart strings. Wickedly funny and colorful, the film showcases how sometimes the dead can be more alive than the living; a chilling thought indeed!

2. Coraline

A mother’s love – hugs, kisses, and… buttons? Based on the horrifying novel by Neil Gaiman, Coraline is a reverse fairy tale that quickly becomes a nightmare. Our protagonist, Coraline, goes through a door and meets her “other mother.” Immediately, she is awed by the other world, an enchantingly better version of the regular world. However, she begins to discover that the world’s sweet exterior is hiding its rot, and she must fight to save her family before they become another one of the other mother’s victims. The film lures the audience in as well, using vivid colors and fun music to entrap audiences before they realize they’ve been caught in a spider’s web. The film will keep you on your toes, and is a spooky watch I highly recommend this October.

3. Scream (1996)

Arguably one of the most iconic scary movies, Scream is a darkly comedic film that follows a serial killer going on a rampage. Our protagonist is Sidney Prescot, a teenage girl being terrorized by a masked serial killer who seems to have a personal vendetta against her. As she tries to dodge the killer’s attempts to take her down, she is left with two questions: why her, and how are these deaths connected to her late mother? Poking fun at the trope of horror movies in general, Scream is a fun take on what a scary movie is, and creates its own category. Not only does the film feature hilarious and iconic lines, but it also has a lot of heart and talented actors who carry the story. Scream packs a punch and feels relatable, while also including over the top scenes. This film is a perfect partner to a bowl of popcorn, and it will make you laugh and never want to answer unknown phone numbers again.

4. The Craft

For those inclined towards sorcery and pointy black hats, The Craft is a perfect combination of witchcraft and spooky energy. The film centers on Sarah, a young girl with telekinetic powers that end up attracting three other girls with similar gifts. As the outcast girls gain more power and popularity, Sarah begins to realize she may be in over her head, and her friends are becoming people she doesn’t recognize. This film has eerie and enchanted elements that make the film relatable, despite the magic. The audience will root for the friend group’s rise, and shudder at their falling out. When magical elements are involved in the girls’ fight, all bets are off, and the damage is heightened. This cult classic is one that will transport you into this world of power-hungry teenagers, and it is a must watch with your friends!

5. IT (2017)

Based on the wacky Stephen King novel, IT is about a town of missing children and the supernatural clown that is responsible. A group of middle-schoolers, self-proclaimed the “Losers Club,” are harassed and threatened by the clown, Pennywise, and must fight for their lives or become more victims to Pennywise’s frenzy. This film is one that reminds audiences of how great child actors can be, with the children’s friendships feeling authentic. The film has a lot of comedy juxtaposed with the tragedy of the children’s lives, and you begin to feel connected with the children who have no one but each other. Pennywise is a menacing presence throughout the film, and his creepy mannerisms only intensify the horror. As the watcher uncovers more and more of Pennywise’s web of terror, the audience is converted back into the mindset of a scared child trying to escape. This film is both heartfelt and dark, and by the end, you’ll feel as though you’re floating.

6. Carrie (1976)

Oink! Another movie based on a Stephen King novel, Carrie is about an isolated and bullied girl who discovers her telekinetic powers. However, while this is typically where Professor X arrives, the film instead takes a bloody turn (pig’s blood to be exact), leading to a massacre on the most memorable night of high school: prom. The film flips the outcast trope on its head, and leaves the viewers rooting for, and horrified by, Carrie. The build up to the prom will keep you anxiously waiting for the other shoe to drop, and it’s a fresh take on its source material. This gory film pairs perfectly with tricks or treats, and is a dark story that will get you ready for haunts and spooks alike.

7. Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

If you’ve been thinking about buying a new house plant, this movie will take all the green out of your thumb. After accidentally discovering a carnivorous plant named Audrey II, main character Seymour becomes trapped in a web of murder, blood, and singing venus flytraps. While this musical film falls on the more lighthearted side, it’s a watch that’s sure to leave you laughing and abandoning your gardening dreams. It’s a gory story of love that blossoms into a gruesome and twisted monstrosity! The film’s humor and bloody twists make it a great watch while getting ready for haunts. Furthermore, the character of Audrey II is extremely compelling, and lures the audience, along with Seymour, into their leafy trap before they realize it’s too late. Whatever you do, don’t feed the plants!

8. Edward Scissorhands

Another trip into the world of Tim Burton, Edward Scissorhands is a whimsical and strangely sad film about the titular character navigating life. Edward is a Frankenstein’s monster-esque humanoid, and the film follows his tale of trying to find a place to belong. Throughout his journey, Edward finds love, suspicion, betrayal, heartbreak, and beauty in the hands that seemed only able to destroy. While not a typical Halloween movie, this film has Tim Burton’s signature gothic style, while also portraying a doomed Romeo and Juliet story. Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp have such a connection throughout the film, and Depp manages to make the audience feel sympathy for a man most would write off as an inhuman beast. The film captures the feeling of the fall season mixed with Christmas, and the dark elements pair wonderfully with the upbeat component. At the end of the film, audiences will be left wondering if the man with scissor hands is the true monster.

9. Case 39

All little girls are sweet … right? This movie subverts your expectations and makes you question who is predator and who is prey. It follows Emily Jenkins, a social worker who is committed to her job and becomes wrapped up in a case involving a little girl named Lillith. As Emily saves Lillith from her abusive parents, she believes another case has been solved. However, Emily quickly begins to understand there are larger forces at play, and Lillith may not be as innocent as she seems. Jodelle Ferland, who plays Lilith, perfectly toes the line between child and possible demon, and she brings an unsettling presence to every scene. Lillith and Emily’s relationship is incredibly compelling, and as it progresses, the audience’s view begins to shift as the twist is revealed. The film is perfect for a Halloween thriller, and the audience will quickly learn it might be Emily, not Lillith, who needs protection from what is coming.

10. Saw I

For those who enjoy psychological thrillers, Saw I is a great film to kick off October fever. The first of a massive film series, it differs greatly from its successors and takes a less gory, but no less scary, approach. The film features Doctor Gordon and Adam, who awaken in a dirty bathroom with no clues other than a dead body and a cassette tape. As they try to unravel what exactly is happening, the implications become clearer and clearer, and it seems only one of them will be walking away. There are few location changes throughout the film, leaving the audience with only dialogue and a growing sense of dread as the film reaches its climax. The horror of the situation, mixed with the urgency of the deadly tasks asked of our protagonists, make this film a great introduction to not only horror movies, but to Halloween season as well. This movie is one to capture your attention with its terrifying premise, and keep you intrigued until the twist ending!

Halloween is the time to indulge in candy, scares, and friends.This list is a great jumping off point to get ready for the scariest season of all!