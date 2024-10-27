Celebrity Halloween Costumes I Need to See This Year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Halloweekend” 2024 is here, and I’m obsessing over all of the costume opportunities this year! There are so many delectable icons in popular media today just waiting for us to honor them with the best form of flattery this fall: imitation. Here are some of my favorite celebrities that I must see hitting the dance floor this Halloween.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter’s career has flourished in 2024, and she continues to take over the front page with the new tour for her album, Short n’ Sweet. What better way to “fulfill the prophecy” and make this Halloween memorable than by dressing up as our pop queen superstar? Better yet, get yourself a “cute boy with the white jacket and the thick accent,” and go as a duo costume with Barry Keoghan in his iconic Golden Globes outfit.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

With Zendaya’s starring role in Challengers this year, her character, Tashi Donaldson, is a memorable and clear choice for Halloween 2024. But what could be better than the perfect couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya? Why not meld universes and bring Tashi and Holland’s Spiderman together for one night?

Chappell Roan

This “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” was the pop icon of the summer, so how could you resist going out on Halloween in one of her iconic outfits? Her “Pink Pony Club” outfit is so frilly and perfect for partying all weekend long. If you aren’t feeling pink, try her The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess look. A blue dress, a sash, a gorgeous hairdo, and a stunning makeup look, and you can “get it hot like Papa John.”

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan

These two best friends are bringing their “SWEAT” tour to a close, but “brat summer” doesn’t have to end just yet. Bring these two back for spooky season with their complimenting tour outfits or an iconic brat green look.

Sarah Jessica parker

Sarah Jessica Parker plays the leading role of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. This show has been brought back into our hearts, and Parker’s iconic outfits during her time on the show have made their rounds in popular media once again. Live your best New York City life in one of her iconic outfits, such as her tank top and tutu look for the opening credits of the show, her memorable gray bodycon dress, or her adorable look wearing a snakeskin tube top, a red cowboy hat, and a red striped skirt. Any one of these looks will have you ready for a night on the town.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Starring in the movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Wicked, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are a great option for two best friends who are meant for each other, like pink and green. Pull this look together and dress as their characters Elphaba and Glinda, or pull off a cohesive pink and green look like Grande’s flowery light dress and Erivo’s stunning green look.

Lady gaga

Joker: Folie à Deux, which was recently released, brought us some quintessential iconic fashion from Lady Gaga, both in the movie’s costume design itself, and Gaga’s gorgeous outfits during press tours.

Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler

Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler are the talk of New York City as they star in Romeo + Juliet on Broadway. Bring their modern twist on a true classic to your own costume with the sweet and easy-to-recreate looks from their characters onstage.

Celebrate this Halloween right, and come through with iconic outfits from current celebrities. Wear one of these looks and it’s guaranteed I’ll come up to you and compliment your costume choice. This holiday of playing dress up is just getting started, so make the most of it!