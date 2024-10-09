Why I Recommend Solo Walking & My Advice on Starting

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Oswego chapter.

Exercise is important for everyone, but we might not always make it a priority for ourselves every day. This can be from our busy schedule, maybe we don’t like to work out alone, don’t have the right attire to exercise, or just don’t have the motivation to. However, I’ve found I’ve an interest in at some point in my every day to walk by myself this semester.

Where do I walk though? The weather in Oswego has been sunny and not too cold since moving back in for the fall semester, so I’ve been choosing to take an outside option. Every day for the most part since the end of August I have motivated myself to take a walk off campus. I usually am able to do between two to six mile walks, meaning I average between walking 14 to 42 miles a week. I don’t really plan how far I want to walk ahead; I rather just get myself up out of my room, put my headphones on, and go.

Why do I do it though? I get asked this from friends to roommates, why do I do this? I could say the easy answer is I just want to get my exercise in, but more so I started this as a form of self-care and personal time to reflect. Walking solo has allowed me to take a break from my room and campus and just breathe a little. My room can become stuffy, I might want to get away after doing some assignments back-to-back, or I might just feel like I want some space to tune out of what is going on around me and just feel free. When I take these solo walks, it is like I’m pausing my day and allowing myself my own little window of time that doesn’t involve stress.

Walking solo though can also allow you to process your stress or what’s going on in your life too. Although it can be a temporary time to zone out from everything else going on, it can be a calmer approach to observing what you need to deal with or get done. I’ve had walks before in which I took them to figure out how to start conversations with someone who I was going through a rough patch with, and I’ve also went on walks to figure out how I want to plan out a layout for a project. So, really doing this can be nice because you can use a solo walk as a way to plan, approach, or destress and enjoy the nice weather.

What about safety? I also get this question too when on my walks. Walking alone can be peaceful as I’ve mentioned, but it also can be hard for some if there is a question of safety involved. My advice would be to do a few things. First, I recommend starting in the daytime or morning, a time where it is light outside. I have done both day and night walks, but I know that it does feel safer in the daytime. It also is likely going to be warmer in the day, as we are approaching mid-October and with sitting right next to Lake Ontario it can become cold a lot easier now.

Second, start off with a friend if you are nervous and slowly start easing into solo walks on the side. This allows for you to become comfortable, but it also allows you to have your social butterfly bubble blossom or form a bond with someone. This also can be nice because you or your walking partner might know a certain route, or you might create a route you want to follow while doing walks.

Third, always notify, carry, and be alert. Always let a friend, family member, or someone know you are going on a walk. It can be a quick text or even sharing your location with someone, but it is important to let someone know. In terms of carrying, in today’s day you can never be too careful. For myself I carry pepper spray and a survival whistle. Both of these items are things I don’t think I would need, but I always want to be prepared incase. Finally, be alert. Always notice your surroundings and be aware of who, what, and where you’re walking by.

What else do I do for these solo walks? As I’ve said how these walks have helped me, while also offering advice on how to stay safe, I also want to recommend how to make these walks more enjoyable and comfortable. This is through hydration, attire, and rewards. Remember to always bring preferably water on a walk or some kind of electrolyte beverage to help you stay the best during your exercise, bringing a protein snack might help too.

As for attire I recommend athletic wear or some kind of sweatpants and t-shirt combo, but if anything, wear something that will work for the environment you’re walking in. Also don’t forget to use sneakers, if you decide to walk in boots or sandals, you will be regretting it afterwards.

Finally rewards. Reward yourself with music or a podcast on your walk, it will not only allow you enjoyment through your time, but also motivate you to keep going. Other rewards can be stopping for something such as a snack from a shop or gas station either during or afterwards.

I hope that my experience on walking solo has inspired someone to try it themselves, but also to remember the safety and comfortability notes too. As well as get out and walk while you can if you are walking through Oswego, the cold weather will still approach, and you want to enjoy it before everyone will be bunched together at Glimmerglass or Cooper for the indoor gyms.