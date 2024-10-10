Senioritis: How to Cope and Thrive in Your Final Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Oswego chapter.

Why does it go so fast? As you enter your final year, you might deal with senioritis, but you also want to remember your “why” and give yourself a reward or break from time to time for what you are working towards. Your brain will often remind you, “almost there but not quite.” You’re thinking about what you are going to do after college. Maybe you are stressed about looking for a decent job or applying to grad school. Either way both of these scenarios are completely normal to stress about.

One way to decrease the stress is by creating a senior checklist for yourself. The list could be beneficial because there might be places or things you still want to accomplish on your campus. Whether it’s exploring hidden spots on campus, spending time with friends, or attending events you’ve always missed, make a list and check things off. This helps shift your focus from just “surviving” to really embracing your last college moments.

During this time procrastination can still happen and can be the deal breaker when you are a senior. However, falling behind is not worth it when you are at the finish line of graduating. This builds momentum and helps you feel more accomplished. During this time try to member your “why.” Try to remember that through this you are rewarding yourself through challenge and that gradually as you move through more daunting assignments, projects, and exams, that it will all be worth it. Especially when just starting a list of things, it may seem like just starting with something small might not change anything, when really starting small can motivate you to get more done.

You’ve worked so hard to be at this point of your life do not give up now. You are so close to achieving something significant! Keeping your “why” in mind will help you power through senioritis and finish your college journey with pride. Giving yourself a reward makes you want to accomplish your goals. Whether it’s treating yourself to your favorite snack, hanging out with friends, or binge-watching a show, small rewards can provide the motivation you need to stay productive. Positive reinforcement makes a difference!

At the end of the day senioritis is a challenge to face and you already made it so far. Finding ways to stay motivated will make a difference in the rest of your college career journey. Hope for the best from your first semester senior -Starr <3.