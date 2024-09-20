Making Magic: What Is the Disney College Program? 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever walked down Main Street USA, gazing in awe at Cinderella’s Castle as it welcomes you to the Happiest Place on Earth? Did you feel that shimmer in your blood when Mickey Mouse waved at you from across Fantasyland? That’s wonder. That’s magic. That’s Walt Disney World.

But did you ever wonder what it would be like to be a part of the magic? To be the one that makes guests’ dreams come true?

Well, I did. And it was life-changing.

This past spring, I completed my Disney College Program in Orlando, Florida. But, what does that even mean?

Making Magic

The DCP, otherwise known as the Disney College Program, is an internship that allows individuals to work at Walt Disney World while in college. Both recent graduates and current college students immerse themselves in the magical world of Disney, as they create lifelong memories and experience once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. No matter their role, participants will work alongside their best pals in creating unforgettable memories for guests.

Program Length

When it comes to the amount of time students spend on their programs, participants have many opportunities available to them. The options range from fall to spring, to summer, and those who wish to stay longer can extend their program for up to a year.

Available Roles

While guests can feel the magic as they ride along their favorite attraction, or as they devour their delicious Mickey pretzel, the people are what make the dream a reality. At Walt Disney World, there are over 20 roles participants can be placed in.

There are six major categories including food and beverage, retail and sales, operations, recreation, entertainment, and lodging. Program participants will be assigned a role based on their interests, as well as their previous workplace experience. Living the Dream

Wherever your program takes you, always remember that feeling. The feeling of magic shimmering its way down your body, leaving a trail of pixie dust in its wake. Remember why you’re there. Remember who you are.

You are the magic.

(photo of Cinderella’s Castle uploaded in email)