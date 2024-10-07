This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Oswego chapter.

As someone who has been doing makeup since 5th grade and following numerous makeup influencers for almost a decade, I’ve found a makeup routine that works exceptionally well for me. Each product complements the others super well, and I would love to share this knowledge since it took so long to perfect. Here is a step-by-step to my every day, natural glam makeup look, including links to all the products!

Cerave Daily Moisturizing Lotion:

First, I start my makeup routine with a light moisturizer to ensure my skin is nice and hydrated before applying the makeup. You don’t want your skin to look super dry and cracked, which will show through even the fullest coverage foundation. I use the Cerave Moisturizer because it’s super lightweight, dries quickly, and always does wonders for my skin. It’s also super affordable and sits at around $13-$15 depending on where you buy it. I apply this just with clean hands.

Tula Blurring and Moisturizing Filter Primer:

Next, I apply a primer to make sure that all the products will stick to my skin and last all day. I use the Tula Primer in the shade ‘First Light’. I love this primer because not only does it do a great job at allowing my makeup to last all day, but it also moisturizes the skin while doing it and helps to avoid breakouts. This product tends to go for around $38. You can get it at a few different places, but I usually get it at Ulta Beauty.

Fenty Beauty Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Hydrating Longwear Foundation:

To begin with the actual makeup, I use a full coverage illuminating foundation. I’ve found a full coverage foundation is best at making the skin look good all day. I use the Fenty Beauty Luminous Foundation in shade 150. I’ve tried a lot of foundations in my day, and this is the one that has worked best for me. It adds that extra touch of glow to my skin that I can’t find anywhere else. To apply this, I use an oval-shaped brush and then blend any excess out with a beauty blender. I’ve found that a combination of brush and blender works best with foundation rather than one or the other. My biggest tip for foundation is to make sure you even blend it into your neck, so there’s not a noticeable color difference. This foundation is usually around $40 at Ulta Beauty.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer:

Following the foundation, I go in with the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer in shade, ‘Fair Neutral’. I have pretty fair skin as a redhead, so this shade is extremely light. I like to use a concealer one shade too light for me, to add additional contour when paired with the foundation. I apply this using a beauty blender, only to the natural highlights of the face. For me, this would be under the eyes, the chin, the forehead, the bridge of my nose, and right above the jawline – however, everyone has a different face shape. I recommend researching where your natural highlight falls. This product lands at about $32 at Ulta Beauty.

Sheglam Liquid Contour:

Now for one of the most underrated makeup products on the market right now. After struggling with contouring for many years, I’ve found that using a liquid contour is the easiest option. I experimented with a plethora of liquid contours until I stumbled upon the Sheglam liquid contour in shade ‘Golden Sun’. This product works so well with the other products I use and it is the perfect shade for my contour. I apply this with a beauty blender to the hollow of my cheek, underneath my chin, and at my hairline. One of the cheapest items on this list, it goes for roughly $6 on Shein.

Cover FX Perfector Face Palette:

Next, I use a powder bronzer on top of my liquid contour. Recently, I’ve been using a palette I got for free in my Boxycharm subscription. I use the shade Silhouette. I apply this using the Morphe E4 brush and blend it out using the Morphe E48 brush. This palette is no longer sold in stores, however, there are plenty of powder contours similar to this one.

Tarte Maneater Liquid Blush:

Similar to contour, I’ve found that using a liquid blush works best for my makeup routine. Recently, I stumbled upon the Tarte Maneater Liquid Blush in shade ‘Pink’. I absolutely love this product and it’s one of my favorites in my whole routine now. The shade pairs perfectly with my skin tone, and I’ve been looking for this shade for years now. I apply this to my cheekbones using a beauty blender. This product goes for about $29 at Ulta Beauty.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, the Sheglam liquid blush in shade ‘Devoted’ is a very similar product I used for almost a year and it’s only $6.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder:

Next, to set all of those products, and ensure they’ll last all day, I use a loose setting powder. I’ve tried a myriad of different setting powders and have found that the Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Setting Powder works the best on my skin without any flashback. (To avoid flashback, I recommend avoiding products that say “HD”. I learned the hard way). I use the shade ‘Sugar Cookie’ which is pure white. I think that using powder lighter than my skin tone adds additional contour. I applied this using a beauty blender to all the same places I applied my concealer. Most people use a brush to apply powder, but I’ve found that using a beauty blender allows for more control over where the powder goes. This product tends to go for $38.

Redhead Revolution Brow Love Gel:

Following the setting powder, I move onto the eyes and start off by doing my eyebrows. I recommend an eyebrow gel of some sort. For me, I use the Redhead Revolution Brow Love Gel made for redheads. It was impossible to find an eyebrow gel that matched my hair until I found Redhead Revolution. I am so grateful I stumbled upon a TikTok about them one day. The shade ‘Honey’ matches my hair color perfectly. This product goes for $22 on their website. Unfortunately, I don’t have any recommendations for non-redheads.

Morphe Translucent Eyelid Primer:

Next is the product most people would find “unnecessary,” but I think has helped me with my eyeshadow application tremendously. I highly recommend using an eyelid primer if you find that you struggle to blend your eyeshadow if your shadow doesn’t seem to last all day, or you struggle with fallout during application. The Morphe Translucent Eyelid Primer has worked the best for me and seriously brought my makeup game to the next level. I apply this using just a finger to the entire eyelid. This product is about $10.

Kylie Jenner Bronze Eyeshadow Palette:

After the eyelid primer, I go in with my eyeshadow. For the sake of this article, I’ll be explaining my soft glam, everyday look. For this look, I stick to neutral colors.

I use the Kylie Jenner Bronze Eyeshadow Palette which unfortunately is no longer sold in stores. However, you can find so many palettes with neutral colors that can achieve this same look. With my palette, I use the shade ‘Topaz’ (a light brown) on the entire lid except the inner corner. I apply this with the Morphe M456 brush and use the Morphe M441 brush to blend it out. I fan this color out even above the lid towards the end of the eyebrow. This may seem wrong, but trust the process. Next, I use the shade ‘Bronzite’ (a dark brown) from the middle of the lid to the outer corner. Again, I use a Morphe M456 brush to apply and a Morphe M441 to blend it out. This shade I do not fan out. Lastly, I use (the tiniest amount) of the shade ‘Obsidian’ (black) on just the outer corner of the eyelid. I also apply this with a Morphe M456 and blend with a Morphe M441. I literally tap the M456 onto the color once or twice for application to avoid a super dark eye look. I also do not fan this color out. This combination leads to a neutral, subtle smokey eye that I spent a long time perfecting.

If using this product, I recommend using the shade ‘Halftime’ in place of ‘Topaz’, shade ‘Tempera’ in place of ‘Bronzite’, and ‘Untitled’ in place of ‘Obsidian’.

Colorpop Super Shock Individual Eyeshadow:

To complete the eye look, I use two of the Colorpop Super Shock Eyeshadows to add a pop of glitter to the look. First, I use the shade ‘Sunrise Hike’ on the inner corner of the eyelid, and then I use a darker shade, ‘Ritz’ on the middle of the eyelid to blend the light glitter into the darker eyeshadows. I apply both of these with one finger. I’ve found that using a finger to apply glittery eyeshadows is best, as a brush tends to dull the glitter out. These individually go for $7.

Too Faced Better than Sex Liquid Eyeliner:

Next, I use a liquid eyeliner to create a cat-eye look. After shuffling through at least 5 different eyeliners, I found that the Two Faced Better than Sex Liquid Eyeliner in shade, ‘Deepest Black’ works the best for me. I draw line from the outer corner of the eye to half-way between the corner and the end of my eyebrow, then I draw a line from the middle of the eyelid to 3/4s of the way down the first line (I don’t go all the way to the end to ensure the end of the eyeliner is as thin as it can be). Then, I fill in the empty space in between. All makeup creators do eyeliner differently, but this method has been the easiest way for me to control how the line looks. I love this product because not only does it last all day, but it’s very waterproof. I’ve cried so many times with this product and it NEVER runs!! This product goes for about $26.

Tarte Maneater Mascara:

I’ve struggled to find the perfect mascara all my life, and up until recently I never thought I would find it. However, I stumbled upon the Tarte Maneater Mascara in shade ‘Black’ and it’s the best one I’ve used. My biggest mascara tip is to not forget the bottom lashes!! For YEARS (the entirety of middle school), I only ever did the top lashes. THAT was a mistake. Never do that. I promise you the bottom lashes make it look 20x better. This mascara usually goes for $27.

E.L.F No Budge Retractable Eyeliner:

After mascara, I use the E.L.F No Budge Retractable Eyeliner in shade ‘Black’ on my waterline. It’s possible to use the liquid eyeliner from before on it, however, I don’t recommend a liquid eyeliner on the waterline. It may be waterproof, but it doesn’t last on the waterline as long as a regular, non-liquid eyeliner does. This has been the best eyeliner I’ve used on my waterline to date and has been the only one I can find that lasts nearly all day. Plus, it’s only usually $7.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Highlighter:

Next, another one of my absolute favorite products, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Amrezy Highlighter. I am DEVASTATED that they no longer sell this product in stores. This has been the perfect highlighter for me. It pairs so well with all of my other products and has been the only highlighter I’ve found to provide this level of glow. The best applicator I’ve found for highlighter has been the Morphe M532 and Morphe M431 for the smaller areas. I apply this to the cheekbones, right above where I applied the blush. Plus underneath my eyebrow, right above my upper lip, the tip and bridge of my nose, and the tiniest bit on my chin and forehead. I recommend using a shade that matches your jewelry type. If you’re a girl who wears mainly silver jewelry, get a silver highlighter. If you wear mainly gold jewelry, get a gold or champagne-colored highlighter. It makes your look much more cohesive.

Peripera Ink Mood Glowy Lip Tint:

For the lips, I’ve recently found a super cute lip tint from Amazon courtesy of my sister. I’ve struggled to find a color that I thought suited me well, but this lip tint looks stunning when paired with my everyday look. I use the shade 020 ‘Brown Yakgwa’. I apply this to the entirety of my lips and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes and then take it off with a tissue. The tint lasts all day and doesn’t budge even after drinking, yet comes off seamlessly at the end of the night with makeup remover. It’s also affordable at only about $10.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump:

Once I take off the lip tint, I apply the Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in shade ‘Primrose’. This is a cute gloss that also actively makes your lips look and feel a little bit fuller. This shade pairs really well with the lip tint and really pulls the entire look together. Plus, I’ve found that this lip plump also hydrates my lips as well. It goes for roughly $26.

Morphe Continuous Setting Mist:

Lastly, to keep the entire look in place, I finish off with a setting spray. I highly recommend using a setting spray of some sort, so you don’t accidentally sweat or rub your makeup off during the day. I’ve found that the Morphe Continuous Setting Mist works best for me. The largest size goes for about $18.

All in all, I’ve spent a long time, and clearly a fortune, trying to perfect my makeup routine. As of right now, I think I’ve found a makeup routine that works really well for me, my skin tone, my skin type, my face shape, etc. However, I’d like to disclaim that what works for me, may not work for you. I’ve put in lots of research, hours upon hours watching makeup creators on YouTube and TikTok, and lots of trial and error into this makeup routine and it’s still always changing. These are some incredible products that I highly recommend, but I know they don’t always work for everybody. My biggest makeup tip for this article is to research…research…research! As well as find what works best for you, I wish you all luck on your makeup journey!