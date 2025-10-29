Zodiac Signs as Halloween Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picking a Halloween costume is never easy. There’s just so many possibilities to narrow down, and with midterms, extracurriculars, and other fall obligations, even one more decision is too much. Why not let the fates design your outfit instead? Here are some costume ideas based on your zodiac!

Disclaimer: I am not an astrologist and so these are all based on the vibes each zodiac gives and my opinion.

Aries: Superhero

Adventurous, energetic, courageous– these bold traits apply to both Aries and the classic superhero archetype. As natural born leaders, Aries often strives for independence, so the option for a solo costume is a great choice. Plus, their desire for fire and flair makes them the hero of their own story. With the superhero movies that came out this summer (Superman, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts), there’s plenty of inspiration to look for.

Spooky Option: If you want to embrace the evil side instead, a dramatic supervillain costume would be right up your alley!

Silly Option: Megamind, LEGO Batman, Sharkboy/Lavagirl

Taurus: Pirate

Known for their stability and grounded nature, Taurus is considered to be the anchor zodiac. What better way to represent that than a pirate costume? The Taurus love for luxury is embodied in the pirate’s thirst for treasure, and the earth tones of beige, burgundy, and browns often found in pirate costumes are a solid tribute to the earth sign. With the headstrong determination of Taurus, their costume is sure to stun!

Spooky option: Undead Pirate, Captain Hook

Silly Option: One Piece Pirate, SpongeBob Pirate

Gemini: Clown

Clever and quick-witted, Gemini is a zodiac that charms the crowds with their expressive energy, and their animated nature makes them the perfect storytellers. Plus, their ability to manage multiple responsibilities deserves to be physically represented by the best jugglers in the business. Gemini is the star of the show, so becoming the clown of their own circus is the best way to go! The variety of clowns (from jesters and jokers to creeps and character clowns) is sure to appeal to Gemini’s versatility, and the clown mask/makeup embodies the two-faced symbol of Gemini.

Spooky Option: Evil Clown, Pennywise

Silly Option: Clown…

Cancer: Princess

The sensitivity, compassion, and sweetness of Cancer is often mistaken for softness, but unlike their crab representative, Cancer is anything but spineless. Their inner strength and intuition make them the perfect leaders for public service, much like princesses. The creativity of Cancer coupled with the wide range of potential characters and costumes will make them the belle of the ball.

Spooky Option: Evil Queen, Witch

Silly Option: Princess version of silly characters, the jester of the court

Leo: Showgirl

Leo is the diva the zodiacs. They crave the spotlight, and with their ambition, confidence, and flair for the dramatics, who can blame them? Much like their lion symbol, they are the “mane” attraction. Leo deserves the ultimate showstopper costume of a showgirl; the elaborate feathered headpieces are reminiscent of the lion’s mane, and the bejeweled bodysuits compliment Leo’s boldness. With the release of Taylor Swift’s new album, there’s sure to be a surplus of showgirls, but Leo will still take the final bow.

Spooky Option: Rocky Horror Picture Show character

Silly Option: Flamingo?

Virgo: Mermaid

Virgo is a very observant zodiac; like Ariel watching the human world from below, Virgo takes note of every detail around them with a critical eye. Their artistic personality and perfectionist tendencies guarantee that the world is their oyster when it comes to costume inspiration. The intricacies of mermaid scales won’t be a challenge for a Virgo.

Spooky Option: Sailor-Luring Siren

Silly Option: Reverse Mermaid (Fish Face + Human Legs)

Libra: Knight

As their balance symbol indicate, Libra prioritizes justice and harmony, just like knights in fairytales. The shine of Libra’s scales will also be reflected in the armor of knighthood. Although today’s noble pursuits are far from dragon slaying and princess rescuing, Libra will still be the reigning champion of the Halloween game! No one can don a sword and shield quite like them.

Spooky Option: Dark Knight (Batman?!), Horseman of Apocalypse

Silly Option: Chess Knight (like a straight up horse)

Scorpio: Vampire

While it might be a cliché, you would be hard pressed to find a costume that encapsulates the elusive, enigmatic, enticing energy of Scorpio the way a vampire does. Dark and mysterious but overall a timeless classic, vampires offer the same allure, appeal, and biting wit as Scorpio. They rule the night just as Scorpio reigns over Halloween (The date falls under their territory). Additionally, Twilight season overlaps with Scorpio season…coincidence?

Spooky Option: Nosferatu, Dracula

Silly Option: Edward Cullen, Hotel Transylvania Dracula (in Adam Sandler fit), Count von Count, Count Chocula

Sagittaris: Cowboy

Charismatic, optimistic, and fiercely loyal, Sagittarius would be the coolest cowboy. With a free spirit and adventurous personality, this zodiac was made for the Wild West. What’s more, their symbol is a centaur, so a horse-riding cowboy would totally fit the image.

Spooky Option: Evil Cowboy…?

Silly: Woody/Jessie, that one cowboy from Night at the Museum, Applejack

Capricorn: Wizard/Witch

Capricorns are ambitious, stubborn, and willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish their goals, even if it takes a little hex or two. They possess the discipline needed for brewing potions or casting spells; they would totally be locked in for witching hour! With the new Wicked movie coming out, there is no shortage of costume ideas.

Spooky Option: Wicked Witch, Warlock

Silly Option: Hex Girls, the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus

Aquarius: Ghost

Free spirited and an air sign, Aquarius is the perfect ghost. They possess the creative, restless energy that is necessary to pull off that phantom look. With all the horror movies in the world to draw inspiration from, Aquarius is certainly not going to be lurking in the shadows this Halloween.

Spooky Option: Literally any ghost

Silly Option: Casper, Sheet Ghost

Pisces: Pixie Fairy

Last but certainly not least, Pisces is one of the friendliest zodiacs. They embody everything you look for in a fairy companion: imagination, empathy, generosity, and kindness. Armed with a plethora of fairytales to choose from (and pop culture fairies like Tinkerbell and The Winx Club), Pisces will bring the magic to any Halloween party this year!

Spooky Option: Gremlin, Dark Fairy (like Maleficent)

Silly: Wanda/Cosmo, Tooth Fairy

Happy Halloween! Even if you already have a costume for this year, it’s never too late to start preparing for the next spooky season