What Each “Sex and the City” Character Would Dress Up as for Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Halloween Costumes | Carrie Bradshaw Fashion

Despite the show first airing over 26 years ago, “Sex and the City” has created a lasting influence on fashion trends by inspiring generations of viewers over the years. While coming up with a unique costume for Halloween feels like an impossible task, it may be helpful to ask yourself: Are you a Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte or Miranda?

Carrie Bradshaw

Carrie Bradshaw is arguably the most fashion-forward of all the girls. Her style can be described as eclectic, unique, and often breaking all traditional fashion rules. Her fashion is highly personal and bold, characterized by the iconic Manolo Blahnik heels she often wears. Carrie is never afraid to mix colors, patterns and/or textures.

Due to Carrie’s love for vintage dresses and her extravagant style, she would undoubtedly rock a Marie Antoinette-inspired costume. Known for her love for dramatic, puffy skirts—as seen by the iconic white tulle skirt she wears in the opening credits—Carrie would embrace the chance to channel the French queen’s grandeur. The costume would also serve as a nod to her past struggles with cake, as noted by her infamous 35th birthday fiasco.

Samantha Jones

Samantha Jones is well-known for her powerful presence in a pantsuit. She never shies away from expressing her self-confidence in form-fitting dresses, often challenging the idea that a woman’s wardrobe should be limited by her age.

Samantha would embrace her sexuality and power in a Catwoman-inspired costume. Her fierce personality and confidence she exudes throughout the series falls perfectly inline with Catwoman’s bold and assertive nature. In true Samantha Jones fashion, she would add her own flair in the costume with a statement piece of jewelry.

Charlotte York:



Charlotte York undoubtedly has the classiest and preppiest style of all the main four women. She favors high necklines, shift dresses and a classic pearl necklace. Due to her love for a timeless outfit, Charlotte would choose a classic Halloween costume.

Charlotte would embrace her preppy style and dress up as the iconic and timeless Audrey Hepburn, complete with a little black dress, elegant jewelry and perfectly styled hair. Despite the girls disliking their time in California, Charlotte would relish the opportunity to pay tribute to an Old Hollywood icon. She can combine her love for East Coast preppiness with West Coast glam.

Miranda Hobbes:

Miranda Hobbes may not be known for her bold fashion choices, but she’s undeniably recognized as a strong, independent woman. She never backs down from a challenge and is always vocal about her feminist beliefs. Miranda would choose a Halloween costume that reflects this sentiment.

Miranda would embrace these values and choose to dress as someone equally smart and witty. She’d pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, honoring her legacy with a powerful and thoughtful costume choice.