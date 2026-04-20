Valentino’s “Purple Melancholia” is the Perfect Spring Fragrance

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentino’s new fragrance “Purple Melancholia” is love at first sniff. When you first smell the notes of this romantic perfume, you are immediately swept away. As I’ve continued to wear this fragrance, I have found myself imagining different scenarios or settings that remind me of this scent.

First, Valentino “Born in Roma Purple Melancholia” is reminiscent of the moment in a coming-of-age movie where you’re riding with your friends in the car at night, with the top down and your favorite music blasting. It feels like the moment when spring begins to give way to summer, and the warm temperatures linger even in the evening. When you wear this perfume, there’s something about the Madagascar vanilla note that is nostalgic and reminds the wearer of simpler times.

While the Madagascar vanilla adds a feeling of nostalgia to the fragrance, the dark and rich scent of plum on the top of the profile adds a sultry attitude to it. This adds a layer of sensuality, setting the scene for a night out, whether with your friends or a new date, drinking fancy cocktails on a rooftop and wearing your favorite evening gown. This perfume evokes midnights spent chasing adventure and laughing until your ribs are sore. On my nights out on the weekend, I’ve started keeping my travel-size version of this perfume in my bag to reapply throughout the night and continue chasing that sense of playfulness and romance.

Osmanthus and jasmine make up the heart of Purple Melancholia, adding a playful and fruity edge to the scent. The osmanthus adds a leathery sharpness that combines with the vibrance of the jasmine, and both of these notes combine to capture what can be considered both the masculine and feminine aspects of the wearer. This heart of the fragrance reminds me of dancing to my favorite song and waking up early just to see the sunrise. The push and pull of the more masculine scent and the more feminine scent is energizing and refreshing, almost as though you’re taking a dip in a cool spring and emerging to a soft breeze. I love everything about how this fragrance interacts with the notes within it.

Altogether, the nostalgic vanilla paired with sultry plum and the liveliness of the jasmine and osmanthus creates a fragrance that is suited for any scenario where I want to feel confident, overjoyed, and romantic. I love this perfume for the days when I need an extra burst of beauty, nights when I want to feel the most like myself, and anytime in between when I want to romanticize my life as best as I can and fall in love with everything this life has to offer.