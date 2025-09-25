‘TSITP’ Season 3: Recipes Each Character Would Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Watching The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) meant three summers of heated conversations over what team viewers identified with, TikTok fan theories, and friendships created over fictional love triangles. Regardless of whether it meant sticking around as Team Conrad from day one, identifying as a former Team Jeremiah member, or joining the growing Team Staylor movement, Season 3 put fans worldwide through an emotional roller coaster. Especially in the last episode, spanning 1 hour and 13 minutes, Jenny Han gave the fan base everything they never knew they needed while answering questions that had been burning in everyone’s minds since the beginning of the season.

As everyone copes with the series coming to an end, here are recipes each Season 3 character would love.

Belly Conklin: Peach Cobbler

Everyone remembers that scene from episode 5 of season 3. The internet fangirled over Conrad wiping peach juice from Belly Conklin’s (played by Lola Tung) mouth with his t-shirt, which would become one of the most replayed TikTok moments in TSITP history. Belly ate the peach (unbothered), and in many ways, it represented her messy, unapologetic self.

Naturally, she’d be obsessed with Paula’s Famous Southern Peach Cobbler Recipe— perfectly paired with Jeni’s Salted Caramel Ice Cream.

Conrad fisher: Dirt Bomb Muffins

In Season 3, Episode 4, Conrad Fisher (played by Christopher Briney) made Dirt Bomb Muffins for Belly’s birthday–a moment that had viewers clutching their hearts–because he wanted to give Belly something meaningful, even if they weren’t together in that scene.

This recipe is for the biggest yearners with big hearts and those who resonate deeply with Conrad’s character. Definitely give Mekenzie Hughes‘ recipe a try.

Jeremiah Fisher: Two-Tier Mirror Glaze Chocolate Cake

It would simply be a crime not to include this special recipe here. After Season 3, Episode 6 featured Jeremiah Fisher (played by Gavin Casalegno) crashing out over his wedding cake, the fan base created numerous viral memes from it. Here’s what Jeremiah would’ve wanted on the day of his wedding: a two-tier mirror glaze chocolate cake that isn’t $750.

Here’s Tastemade’s recipe for those who wonder what the hype about Jeremiah’s cake choice is all about.

Steven Conklin: Gluten-Free Chocolate Protein Balls

Steven Conklin (played by Sean Kaufman) would most definitely make his own protein bars. When the love triangles consume the rest of the characters’ sanity on the show, the Princeton genius is attentive to his nutrition. Some perks of this protein ball recipe are that it’s possible to use gluten-free oats instead of regular oats, if preferred, and there’s also an option to add chocolate chips. It’s both health-conscious and sweet-tooth fulfilling.

This is a recipe at My Protein Pantry that Steven (and his fans) would definitely love to try!

Taylor Jewel: Acai Bowl

Taylor Jewel (played by Rain Spencer) radiates an Instagram-perfect and effortless lifestyle. Her morning go-to meal is both aesthetically pleasing and nutritious: an Acai Bowl. Taylor is a character who has consistently revealed to viewers that she knows her worth and would go as far as to make sure, even in her food, she deserves the best quality of everything she’s taking in.

Here’s a recipe that would be Taylor-approved by The Forked Spoon!

Denise Russo: Classic Chicken Parmesan

Denise Russo (played by Isabella Briggs) is an admirable new character for so many reasons: her intellect, comfort, reliability, and stability that she has brought to viewers throughout these episodes. She’d definitely have a comfort Chicken Parmesan recipe. This dish represents what she offers to Jeremiah’s chaotic state of mind, as she herself, like the dish, is straightforward and full of genuine care, free of the drama that often occurs in the Fisher family.

Here’s a recipe from A Simple Palate that serves four and comes with no emotional complications.

Regardless of which recipe viewers will try to recreate, a delicious bite may be the best way to process the emotions about the ending of a show that TSITP fans have fallen in love with over the past three summers.