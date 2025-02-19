The 5 Best Romance Novels According to a Hopeless Romantic

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dating in the real world can be an absolute nightmare. Like many, I think I’m more prone to catching the “ick” than the common cold. One of my best friends, Krista Romano, immerses herself in the dreamy world of romance novels to cope with the reality of today’s dating world. Romano said they’re the perfect escape from the chaos of first dates, random dating apps and talking stages. Let’s take a deep dive to see if there is any truth to her claims.

“Practice makes perfect”

Coming in at No. 1, “Practice Makes Perfect” by Sarah Adams follows the journey of Annie Walker, a florist with an unlucky love life, and Will Griffin, a bodyguard with more to him than what meets the eye. When Amelia, Annie’s pop sensation sister-in-law, suggests that Will should teach Annie how to date, the two begrudgingly befriend each other. Over time, their relationship grows into more than just an exchange of dating advice. Romano said she’s obsessed with “Practice Makes Perfect.” The way Will guides Annie through the dating world is “just so sweet,” Romano said.

“Just for the summer”

“Just For The Summer” by Abby Jimenez is the perfect number two. Have you ever felt like your ex ends up finding “the one” right after you break up? Well, so do Emma and Justin, which is why they decide to “fake date” each other … but it eventually stops being fake. While breaking toxic habits and cutting ties with their pasts, Emma and Justin discover what it’s like to finally be with “the one”. “It’s really cute the way he tends to her love languages, especially acts of service,” Romano said. “I really love that because I want someone to tend to me in that way.”

“powerless”

“Powerless” by Elsie Silver is a classic friends-to-lovers story, except one of them is already engaged. Sloane Winthrop, a professional ballerina, is set to be married to Sterling Woodcock, an emotionally distant man chosen by her father. When she’s getting ready to walk down the aisle, Sloane receives a message that changes her life. As events unfold, Sloane leans on her long-time friend and childhood crush, Jaspar Gervais. With unsaid tension building between them, Sloane and Jasper’s friendship gets put to the test. “The way Jasper shows up for her is everything anyone would ever want,” Romano said. “He doesn’t let her go through anything alone.”

“better than the movies”

“Better Than The Movies” by Lynn Painter is a rom-com about rom-coms. It’s senior year of high school and Liz’s childhood crush, Michael, just moved back to town. Longing for her fantasies to come true, Liz decides it’s time to shoot her shot. In an attempt to win Michael over, she calls upon Wes, her annoying next-door neighbor for help. As time goes on, Liz’s feelings begin to grow, but for who? Michael or Wes? “If you like romance movies, then you’ll like this book,” Romano said.

