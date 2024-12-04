Top 5 Early 2000s Trends that should make a comeback

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

The early 2000s brought us so many incredible things: influencers like Paris Hilton, reality TV shows like “Jersey Shore,” dramas like “The OC” and “One Tree Hill,” rom-coms like “How To Lose a Guy In Ten Days” and, of course, iconic fashion trends. If you’re anything like me, you probably reminisce about some of these past popular trends, or you might even wear them around to bring them back. If you’re curious about the iconic style choices of the 2000s that are too cute to leave in the past, look no further than the list below!

1) Low-Rise Jeans

Photo via Princess Polly

Low-rise jeans have been making a comeback since the 2020s. They’re perfect to style with a crop top or body suit. You can wear them in many styles, and they’re so versatile you could wear them to class or the bars!

Comeback Urgency: 9/10

2) Mini skirts

Mini skirts never really went out of style, but they’ve definitely changed up since the 2000s. They can pair perfectly with crop tops, tights and baby tees. People even wore leggings underneath them back then (although I wasn’t the biggest fan of that particular trend). Pair the skirt with a chunky belt to add some spice to it!

Comeback urgency: 8/10

3) Trucker hats

You either love ‘em and would wear one with anything, or you hate ‘em and would never put one on. I used to be the latter, but I’ve grown to appreciate the cuteness of a silly graphic design on a trucker hat. You can wear them on your walk to class, at the beach to help shield you from the sun or even throw it on last-minute for a cute cover-up your bad hair day.

Comeback urgency: 6.5/10

4) Belly chains

If you’re anything like me, the belly chain trend never really left. These are some of my favorite accessories to buy and wear. They’re cheap, cute and have many different designs. They spruce up any outfit and go best with crop or tank tops with low-rise jeans and skirts. They’re the perfect belt alternative for those who want something small and sleek to add some pizzaz to their outfits! You can get them anywhere from Amazon to Edikted!

Comeback Urgency: 10/10!

5) Y2K Sunglasses

I love wearing any type of sunglasses, honestly. They’re fashionable, fun and convenient and can change your vibe so easily. Y2K glasses make your look more eye-catching and out there! They come in crazy colors and shapes that will spruce up any outfit. The brown-tinted, square-shaped ones are a personal favorite! This one accessory can make any person go from casual to Paris Hilton!

Comeback urgency: 9/10