Top 5 Colognes Your SO Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re anything like me, browsing through fragrance aisles can become pretty repetitive. You’ll see almost identical bottles stacked up next to each other with the same name, with one labeled “intense” to give it that unnecessary diva flare. You know you’ve gone nose blind when every new cologne starts to smell like the last and eventually you walk away the same way you walked in: cologne-less.

To save you from aimless sniffing, here are five colognes that your partner absolutely needs for National Fragrance Day.

$350.00

3.4 FL. OZ

The hefty price of this fragrance is absolutely worth it. Its key notes are amber, black tea, and bergamot, making it a fresh and aromatic cologne. This is unlike anything you’ve ever smelled. It reminds me of a sexy and cool rain cloud mixed with a bar of expensive hotel soap. It lasts for at least 10 hours on skin and multiple days on clothes, so you definitely don’t have to worry about reapplying it throughout the day. Every time my partner wears “Imagination,” he gets complimented without fail.

If the phrase, “I feel like a million bucks” had a cologne, this would be it.

$137.00

3.3 FL. OZ

This fragrance is warm and woody in the way that doesn’t smell like you just hiked in a forest of pine trees for eight hours. Its clean and sweet scent comes from notes of cedar wood, black pepper, and bergamot. The cologne is a heavy, masculine scent and pairs well with anything vanilla. Burberry “Hero” EDT was actually the first cologne I ever bought for my partner! It came in a set, paired with a matching deodorant and body wash, which is perfect for anyone looking for a cohesive body care routine.

If your significant other is looking for something brawny yet sophisticated, this is the way to go.

$130.00

3.4 FL. OZ

Let’s just say that this cologne is rising in popularity for a reason. This specific fragrance is new to the market, first released in January. It’s bold, unique, and sassy. It has a spicy kick that evens out the sweetness of the fragrance, blending notes of cherry, lavender, mandarin, and vanilla. This one is also pretty unique compared to many of the popular colognes on the market. It’s alluring and tangy but also elegant and lush. With a 24 hour lasting time, your partner will smell good day and night.

If you want your partner to smell like a flirty and flashy A-list celebrity, add this one to the cart.

$158.00

50 ml

This cologne smells like Friday nights and dancing downtown. It’s extra sweet scent makes it youthful and fun, perfect for someone in their 20s. It reminds me of blue Powerade (in a good way) that was mixed with some smokiness and spice. Bergamot, violet leaf, frankincense, and tobacco leaf are few of the many notes inside this fragrance. Whether it be worn in cool weather or late night dinner dates, “Manhattan Midnight” has a distinctive smell that is constantly turning heads.

If your partner is the “life of the party,” this is 100% their vibe.

#5 Fragrance One “Office for Men” Eau de Parfum

Price varies

3.4 FL. OZ

This cologne may be the cheapest on the list, depending on where you buy it. Some vendors, like Amazon, are currently listing the cologne at $69.99, while others are selling it at the full price of $279.00. It’s simple and fresh but powerful and long lasting. Ambroxan, bergamot, jasmine, and musk are some of the primary notes in this cologne, which bring out professional, clean “boss” vibes. Unlike many other fragrances, “Office for Men” EDP can be worn year round, suitable for every season. This is a staple that you cannot go wrong with!

If your partner doesn’t already have an everyday cologne to wear, this is your next step.