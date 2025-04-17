To the Girls Who Became My Home: A Her Campus Love Letter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I joined Her Campus at Ohio State my freshman year of college, not knowing that a simple club application would lead to some of the most important relationships in my life. Fast forward a few years, and I found my soulmates in Zoe Velez, Gia Freeman and Brooke Hoctor.

What started as a way to get involved on campus quickly turned into a friendship that has shaped my college experience in ways I never could have imagined.

Through countless meetings, late-night editing sessions, coffee runs and spontaneous heart-to-hearts, these people have shown me what true friendship should look and feel like.

Together, they each taught me something different — how to show up for people even when it’s inconvenient, how to listen with your whole heart and how to be the kind of friend who celebrates your wins like their own. Their kindness, thoughtfulness and loyalty has shaped the way I love and care for others, and they’ve helped me become a version of myself I’m proud of.

But beyond the friendships, Her Campus itself became a place of personal and professional growth. I came in as a nervous freshman with a passion for writing and a vague dream of working within the media. Over the years, this organization gave me the space and support to develop that passion into something real.

Through writing weekly articles and diving into vulnerable opinion pieces, I learned how to craft my voice with intention. I learned how to advocate through words, connect with readers and write pieces that made others feel the same way I did: understood, seen and excited.

As I grew more confident, I stepped into editorial roles and found myself editing articles, mentoring other writers and helping shape the creative direction of our chapter. Her Campus pushed me to be a better leader — to give feedback with empathy, to champion others’ work and to always look for ways to elevate the team. I found power in collaboration, pride in watching others shine and strength in learning from others.

Her Campus taught me how to be a writer, an editor, a leader — and, somehow along the way, it also gave me my best friends.

To any freshman wondering if they should join Her Campus — do it. I know how intimidating it can feel to put yourself out there, especially in a new environment, but this organization is more than just a writing club. It’s a space where your voice is valued, your ideas are heard and your creativity is celebrated.

Whether you’re an aspiring writer, a future editor, a social media whiz or just someone looking for a sense of community, there’s a place for you here. Her Campus helped me find confidence in my work, purpose in my passions and friendships that turned into family. You never know what one application might lead to.

Before college, I always heard people talk about how transformative female friendships could be — but I never fully understood just how powerful they were until I found them myself. There’s something sacred about being surrounded by women who not only see you for who you are, but constantly push you to become an even better version of yourself.

Throughout my time at Ohio State, my friendships became the foundation I didn’t know I needed. They celebrated my smallest victories and understood me in my lowest moments without question or judgment.

College is full of transitions. It’s thrilling, overwhelming, confusing and beautiful all at once. But having these women beside me made every moment more meaningful, even the ones that involved sitting in silence when words weren’t enough or ever needed. And those moments, the quiet and the loud, shaped my college experience more than any class or campus event ever could.

Female friendships taught me how to love deeper, how to trust more fully and how to show up in ways that matter. They taught me that strength doesn’t have to be loud, that vulnerability is its own kind of power and that there is something profoundly healing about being known — truly known — by other women.

Looking back, I realize that my college years were defined not just by what I accomplished, but by who I had beside me through it all. And for that, I’ll always be grateful.

I wasn’t fortunate enough to find these friendships my first year of college, but the wait was well worth it for me.

To Zoe, Gia, and Brooke: thank you for being my second home in every way. And to Her Campus: thank you for being the place where I found my voice, my confidence, and my people.