The Timothée Chalamet host/musical guest episode of “Saturday Night Live” has been highly anticipated. He has had some iconic sketches in the past like the “Tiny Horse” and “Rap Roundtable,” so the excitement to see what the writers would come up with this time was understandable. The press tour for “A Complete Unknown” has really captured everyone’s attention, especially with his engaging moments alongside creators like Brittany Broski and Theo Von. These interactions gave fans a chance to see a more personal side of him, which built up anticipation not just for the movie, but for his “SNL” appearance too.

New barista training As a former barista, I was so ready for a coffee shop sketch, and it did not disappoint. Chalamet as Benny had me cracking up, and his absurd, over-the-top coffee-related puns made it even better. The way the coffee shop owners kept rolling their eyes at Cassie’s perfectly reasonable suggestions, only to try and gently rein in Benny’s chaotic outbursts was priceless. Chalamet’s fourth-wall-breaking delivery coupled with his goofy delivery and spontaneous dance moves made this sketch an absolute standout for me. Grandma’s birthday I honestly couldn’t believe what I was watching when Chalamet’s character, a “genius'” cardiothoracic surgeon, had to revive his girlfriend’s grandma during a cardiac emergency — and then just casually farted in her face after doing three compressions. The whole thing was unexpected and absurd, but that’s what made it work. I mean, fart jokes always land, right? It was such a random twist, and it felt totally different from what you’d usually expect on “SNL,” which is exactly why I loved it. god I was delightfully surprised to see an animated sketch close the night. Chalamet did a great job voice-acting as God here. The sketch was split into four sections to depict how God created different parts of the universe. In a goofy manner, it acknowledged how bizarre the design of some things seems, like kangaroos and volcanoes. The best part was when the angels shut down God’s insane first draft of the solar system, which centered around a frog named Gooby holding the sun in its mouth. I loved it, and I’m definitely hoping for more “SNL” animations in the future. Outlaw Blues/Three Angels I loved Chalamet as the musical guest! I hadn’t seen “A Complete Unknown” yet, so I was curious going in, but wow — he really impressed me. His voice is incredible, and the way he performed in the film caught me off guard. I’ve seen so many people online saying they’d love to hear more music from him, and I totally get it. He has that rare kind of voice that makes you want to hear more, whether it’s on a soundtrack or as a standalone release. I can definitely see him carving out a whole new music career if he wants to.

Overall, I loved nearly everything about this episode, from the “Founding Fathers Cold Open” with a surprise appearance from Lin Manuel Miranda to medical appointments disguised as podcasts and a very unique bungee exercise class. Timothée Chalamet definitely brought the crazy out in “SNL,” making for the most insane and hilarious sketches I have seen in a while.