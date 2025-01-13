Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Will Timothée Chalamet Bring Back Lil Timmy Tim For His ‘SNL’ Performance? Fans Hope So

Lil Tmmy Tim might be making his return to Saturday Night Live… or so fans hope. On Jan. 10, SNL announced the lineups for the first two shows of the year. The first show of Season 50 will feature Dave Chapelle as the host and GloRilla as the musical guest on Jan. 18. On Jan. 25, Timothée Chalamet will be appearing as *both* the musical guest and host (yes, you read that right). 

While it’s not unusual for musicians to have “double duty” on SNL, it *is* rare for non-musicians to take on both roles. Chalamet will be the fifth non-professional singer to host and perform on SNL (and he’s the first non-professional singer to do so in 30 years). After Jan. 25, Chalamet will join the “double duty” likes of Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Charli xcx, Olivia Newton-John, and more.

Chalamet is no stranger to SNL, and has portrayed singers in the past including Troye Sivan and Harry Styles. He’s even sung an *entire* song on SNL called “Tiny Horse” that lived in fans’ minds rent-free. If Chalamet can make a song about a pet horse catchy, there’s no doubt that his musical performance will do the same on Jan. 25. 

Many fans have begun theorizing what songs Chalamet will be singing. The actor is starring in the film A Complete Unknown, where he portrays singer Bob Dylan in the 60s during his rise to fame and musical exploration. Some fans are predicting that Chalamet’s musical act will serve as a homage to Dylan while promoting the biopic

While it seems likely that Chalamet will sing covers of Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” or “Like a Rolling Stone” other fans are crossing their fingers that Lil Timmy Tim will make an appearance during the musical set. After all, who doesn’t want to hear Chalamet rap on SNL?

Many fans have taken to social media platforms such as X (formerly known as Twitter) and TikTok to share their theories (and song requests) for Chalamet – from Wonka to Dylan to his statistics rap.

i'm so excited to see him perform bob dylan's songs but lil timmy tim making a comeback would be iconic

Lil timmy tim

IDK about you, but I’ll be tuning in on Jan. 25 to watch Chalamet have yet another iconic appearance on SNL.

