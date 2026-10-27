The Ultimate List Of Horror Movies To Watch This Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spooky season arrives, it is time to cuddle up and watch a horror movie. Here are some of my favorites, sorted by subgenre.

Ghost Movies

Ghosts stories have long captured the humankind’s imagination, and several classic horror movies focus on paranormal activity. Many of ghost movies are less violent and scary than other types of horror movies, and are perfect for those who are just beginning to watch horror movies. Here are a few of my favorites.

‘Poltergeist’

Poltergeist is a classic ghost movie, and one of my father’s favorites. The movie follows a family whose home is invaded by ghosts that haunt their house and terrorize them, eventually kidnapping their youngest daughter. Poltergeist is a great movie for someone who does not like gory horror movies, since most of the scary aspect of the movie is the mystery surrounding the ghosts, plus a few jump scares.

‘The Sixth sense’

The Sixth Sense follows a renowned child psychologist and his interactions with a young patient who claims he can see ghosts. This movie delivers on the suspense, but is also thought-provoking and heartbreaking. The Sixth Sense was nominated for six Academy Awards after its release, and it is easy to see why. The acting is top-notch and the ending had me in tears. The Sixth Sense also has a special place in my heart because it was the first horror movie I watched growing up, and it sparked my interest in the genre.



‘Fear Street’

The Fear Street trilogy is the only movie series on this list, but it absolutely deserves its spot. The first movie starts out like most slasher films: a masked killer in a small town is hunting down the main character, Deena, and her friends. As the plot unfolds, we see that the films are actually telling the story of a three hundred year-old curse that, according to legend, was brought on by a vengeful witch. Each movie in the Fear Street trilogy tells a different part of the cursed town’s story, and the finale brings together the plot beautifully. These movies combine a good ghost story with a detailed plot, and is a great watch.



‘The Ring’

The Ring follows a journalist investigating the mysterious deaths of several teenagers. During her investigation, she discovers an unmarked VHS tape that the teens watched one week before their death. After the tape is watched, the viewer is cursed and only has seven days left to live. The Ring does a fantastic job combining suspense, jump scares, and an interesting ghost story into a cohesive – and scary – tale. The Ring is a modern classic and a must-watch for any horror lovers!



slasher films

The beginnings of the slasher genre are often credited to Alfred Hitchcock, and his horror classic, Psycho. Slashers often feature some kind of serial killer on a rampage, usually in a small town. Slasher movies often have less complicated plots and lots of scares, making them the perfect type of horror movie to play at a Halloween get-together. Here are a couple of my favorites!

‘Scream’

Scream is a perfect mix of scary slasher and comical, with the movie often poking fun at horror tropes. The movie follows a teenage girl, Sidney Prescott, and the string of killings committed in her small town by a masked killer. The ghostface mask the killer wears has become entrenched in the popular imagination, and is one of the most famous horror movie characters. The Scream franchise has now grown to seven movies, but my favorite will always be the original.

‘Saw’

Saw follows two men who were kidnapped by a mysterious man and forced to play a deadly game. The movie features the iconic line: “Do you want to play a game?” that has been referenced in popular culture and internet comedy since its release. Saw is a great, and terrifying, modern slasher film.



Psychological thrillers

Psychological thrillers combine jumpscares, violence, and suspense plots to make the scariest film possible. These movies will keep you on the edge of your seat. They are definitely not starter horror movies, but they are great films I’d recommend to any horror fan!

‘Smile 2’

Smile 2 is the sequel to Smile, and picks up where the original film left off. Smile 2 follows a disturbed pop star, Skye Riley, who witnesses the shocking death of her drug dealer. After seeing his death, she is possessed by “the entity,” which causes hallucinations and a terrifying series of events. Audiences will be left wondering what is real, and what is caused by “the entity.” Smile 2 is an excellent modern psychological thriller that will keep you glued to your seat.



‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’

The Autopsy of Jane Doe starts with a crime scene where a mysterious body, “Jane Doe,” has been found. The body is then sent to father-son duo Austin and Tommy, who are medical examiners. The autopsy seems normal at first, but then things start to not make sense. By the time the pair discover what is going on, they are in grave danger. The Autopsy of Jane Doe is not for the squeamish or the faint of heart, but it is a great independent horror film.



‘Incantation’

Incantation is a Taiwanese horror film that follows a woman, Ronan, and her daughter, Dodo. The film alternates between recordings by Ronan from five years earlier and the present day. The old videos show Ronan, her boyfriend, and his cousin visiting an isolated village in China to get content for their ghost-hunting YouTube channel. While there, they interfere with the village’s horrifying rituals and become cursed. The movie follows Ronan and her daughter, as she tries to reverse the worsening curse. This movie was easily the scariest horror movie I have ever seen. It has jump scares, gore, and a terrifying plot twist. Incantation is a very well done horror movie, but definitely not for the faint of heart!



‘The Silence of the Lambs’

I wanted to end this list with my favorite horror movie, The Silence of the Lambs. The Silence of the Lambs follows a young FBI trainee, Clarice Starling, as she helps an FBI chief track down a mysterious serial killer. To find the killer, she is sent to consult serial killer and cannibal Hannibal Lecter. Although Hannibal is clearly a monster, he helps Clarice with the case and seems to have a soft spot for her. The character development and detailed plot make The Silence of the Lambs stand out among horror movies. Instead of including unnecessary jumpscares and gore, the film lets the plot provide the horror. After its release, The Silence of the Lambs became the third movie in history to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Because of this, The Silence of the Lambs is always on the top of my Halloween re-watch list.