The Perfect TBR: A Synopsis of My 5-Star Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

Books have the unique power to transport readers to different worlds while evoking deep emotions and inspiring change. Among the countless stories I’ve encountered, there are only seven that have truly stood out, each earning a coveted five-star rating in my critical, yet bibliophilic heart. These are the books that either captivated my imagination or left a lasting impression on my perspective. Join me as I delve into these exceptional reads, exploring the themes, characters, moments and quotes that ultimately made them shine brighter than the rest.

1. Film For her

Author: orion Carloto

Genre: Poetry

Using both words and photos, “Film For Her” by Orion Carloto is a poetry book that artistically captures the memories of her life. Being the only poetry book I have ever given five stars, her story captures the attention of readers by inviting them to reach into the past, find comfort in the present and make sense of the unknowable future. Her elegant and thought-provoking writing is complemented by her picturesque film photography. Intertwining both poetry and film, this book was undeniably captivating.

A standout collection of poetry that resonates deeply with its audience, “Film For Her” deserves a five-star spot. Capturing the complexities of love, identity, family, friends and the passage of time, her work weaves together vivid imagery and poignant reflections that invite you into her intimate world.

Her words create a sense of nostalgia and draw on personal experiences that touch upon universal themes. Her imagery allows readings to then visualize her words and see them unfold as if they were on a screen. One of the most compelling aspects of the collection is Carloto’s ability to evoke emotion through photography. Her story is raw and her vulnerability is honest, reflecting both the highs and lows of life.

Ultimately, “Film For Her” is more than a collection of poems; it’s an evocative exploration of what it means to love and be loved in a world that feels fleeting. Blending personal narrative and broader themes, Carloto’s book is a must-read for poetry lovers or anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the human experience and its universal complexities.

“Film For Her” Quotes

“The path to becoming a woman who can stop and admire beauty she finds within, both inside and out, felt terminally vain. History taught us that it was something we had to learn, not something we were allowed to come into this world bearing.”

“My soulmates are platonic, or at least it feels that way…They wear heaven in their eyes and hell on their tongues. And it’s my youth that is devoted to them – deservingly, as I couldn’t imagine it in the palms of anyone else.”

“These thoughts both aphotic and anxious rest deep within my bone marrow: that it’s not just I who ages with time, but the crow’s-feet that sit beside my parents’ eyes are beginning to sink deep, too.”

“In a world where we have become so obsessed with trying to survive, I hope these words serve as a gentle reminder that it’s okay to simply live.”

2. A Little life

Author: Hanya Yanagihara

Genre: Literary Fiction

If you are searching for a book to make you cry, “A Little Life” is the novel for you. Following the lives of four classmates from a small Massachusetts college that move to New York, “A Little Life” describes how their lives broke and buoyed. Willem is a kind and handsome aspiring actor, JB is a quick-witted but sometimes cruel and obsessive friend seeking entry into the art world as a painter and Malcolm is a frustrated architect unsatisfied with his life. Jude, however, is an enigmatic character, whose dark history and withdrawn presence thrives as the dark underbelly of his brilliance, warmth and magnanimity. Jude serves as the center of the friend groups gravity. Over decades, “A Little Life” allows readers to digest their relationships as they deepen and darken, tinged by addiction, success, obsession and pride.

Their greatest challenge, however, comes to be Jude himself, each character realizing his masks cover a broken man with a sinister past that marred both his mind and body. Haunted by an unspeakable childhood, Willem, JB and Malcolm question alongside Jude and readers if he will ever be able to overcome it.

“A Little Life” is not for the weak, and it comes with a heady number of trigger warnings, but it was the only book that ever left me crying for characters that felt real. With its undeniably and astonishingly beautiful writing, Hanya Yanagihara is an author whose talents I can only admire, applaud and praise. Once and always a romcom fanatic, Yanagihara shows that not all books are made to make life seem prettier.

A profoundly moving novel, “A Little Life” has garnered widespread acclaim, firmly establishing itself as a five-star read. Intricately exploring friendship, trauma and the enduring impact of past experiences on the human spirit, Yanagihara’s ability to create rich, multidimensional characters is one of the book’s greatest strengths. “A Little Life” is a poignant reading experience whose lyrical and unflinching prose beautifully captures the nuances of the characters’ relationships and intricacies of their emotional lives.

This novel definitely doesn’t shy away from difficult topics. Instead, it offers a raw and honest portrayal of suffering and resilience. A book willing to engage with dark themes, “A Little Life” is a story built on authenticity, compelling readers to reflect on love, loyalty, abuse and burdens.

Although a lengthy book, the pacing is both deliberate and immersive to allow readers to fully invest and digest the characters and their experiences, personalities, histories and journeys. It shows the evolution of friendships and how the past shapes the present, creating an emotional landscape that leaves readers weeping for Jude, supporting Willem, contemplating JB and relating to Malcolm.

Ultimately, “A Little Life” is a powerful book that explores the depth of human connection and the ways we navigate suffering and healing. Its exploration of vulnerability paired with unforgettable characters and beautiful writing solidifies its status as a five-star read.

“A Little life” quotes

“And so I try to be kind to everything I see, and in everything I see, I see him.”

“You won’t understand what I mean now, but someday you will: the only trick of friendship, I think, is to find people who are better than you are – not smarter, not cooler, but kinder, and more generous, and more forgiving – and then to appreciate them for what they can teach you, and to try and listen to them when they tell you something about yourself, no matter how bad – or good – it might be, and to trust them, which is the hardest thing of all. But the best, as well.”

“Why wasn’t friendship as good as a relationship? Why wasn’t it even better? It was two people who remained together, day after day, bound not by sex or physical attraction or money or children or property, but only by the shared agreement to keep going, the mutual dedication to a union that could never be codified.”

“It was precisely these scenes he missed the most from his own life with Willem, the forgettable, in-between moments in which nothing seemed to be happening but whose absence was singularly unfillable.”

“Life was scary; it was unknowable…They all – Malcolm with his houses, Willem with his girlfriends, JB with his paints, he with his razors – sought comfort, something that was theirs alone, something to hold off the terrifying largeness, the impossibility, of the world, of the relentlessness of its minutes, its hours, its days.”

*Potential Spoiler Warning*

3. A court of mist and fury

Author: Sarah J. Maas

Genre: Fantasy Romance

Likely to be the most recognized book by readers, “A Court of Mist and Fury” (ACOMAF) has, and always will be, one of my favorite books. Considering I have a tattoo of the Night Court’s symbol with my two sisters, one can assume this book is five-star worthy in my mind.

The second book in the “A Court of Thorns and Roses” series, ACOMAF follows Feyre after she escapes the claws of Amarantha and returns to the Spring Court. Although she returned unharmed, she faces the costs of losing her humanity, both physically and mentally. As she attempts to navigate politics, passion, mental health and the forgotten bargain made with Rhysand in book one, a greater evil looms in the background, and Feyre might just be the key to stopping it. Both provocative and gripping, ACOMAF captivated the hearts, attention and devotion of over a million readers.

Although a sequel, this book is known for elevating the series to new heights, firmly securing its spot as a five-star read in my book. Focusing on the themes of love, loyalty and self-discovery, ACOMAF is rich, immersive and capturing. Maas masterfully develops Feyre’s character, exploring her struggles of trauma, mental health and emotional recovery.

One of its standout elements, however, is its intricate world-building by introducing a variety of new courts, characters and landscapes to keep the reader’s attention. The vivid descriptions and detailed settings draw readers into a fantastical realm that is both enchanting and perilous, showcasing Maas’s ability to craft a captivating universe. Beyond the plot, its new friendship and love interests are heart-wrenching, passionate and tense.

With its slow burn pace alongside plot twists and revelations, ACOMAF keeps readers on the edge of their seats. Maas’s skillful storytelling skills within the fantasy genre keeps her story engaging. Blending romance, adventure, emotional depth and world-building plotlines, she arguably has transformed the fantasy book world into an obsessive one, and rightfully so. Unlike most fantasy novels, Maas’s writing is witful and dynamic. ACOMAF is a must-read for fantasy readers, and one that will forever change your view of the genre.

“A Court of Mist and Fury” Quotes

“‘To the people who look at the stars and wish, Rhys.’ Rhys clinked his glass against mine. ‘To the stars who listen – and the dreams that are answered.'”

“‘When you spend so long trapped in darkness, Lucien, you find that the darkness begins to stare back.'”

“‘There are good days and hard days for me – even now. Don’t let the hard days win.'”

“‘Many atrocities have been done in the name of the greater good.'”

“‘I painted stars and moons and clouds and just endless, dark sky…I never knew why. But I wonder…I wonder if some part of me knew what was waiting for me. That I would never be a gentle grower of things, or someone who burned like fire – but that I would be quiet and enduring and as faceted as the night. That I would have beauty, for those who knew where to look, and if people didn’t bother to look, but only to fear it…then I didn’t particularly care for them anyway. I wonder if, even in my despair and hopelessness, I was never truly alone. I wonder if I was looking for this place – looking for you all.'”

4. The kite runner

Author: Khaled Hosseini

Genre: Historical fiction

Another tear-jerker, “The Kite Runner” is a deeply moving and powerful novel, navigating friendship, betrayal and redemption. Set in Afghanistan, the narrative follows Amir, a young boy from a privileged background, and his close friend Hassan, the son of his father’s servant. Their friendship, marked by loyalty and love, is tested by societal divides and personal betrayals. Hosseini’s writing is rich with vivid imagery, transporting readers to the vibrant landscapes of Kabul and capturing the essence of a culture steeped in history and in tradition.

One of the most striking aspects of this book is its exploration of guilt and redemption. Amir’s journey is one of self-discovery as he grapples with the consequences of his actions, particularly the pivotal movement that altered the course of his relationship with Hassan. Compelling readers to debate the moral balance of forgiveness and hate, Hosseini’s character development is nuanced, each character layered with their own struggles and desires. Hosseini connects readers to the stories of Hassan and Amir, creating a feeling of urgency, investment, joy and sorrow.

Beyond its synopsis, “The Kite Runner” is widely acknowledged for addressing larger socio-political themes, providing insight into the turbulent history of Afghanistan. By weaving personal stories into the broader context of cultural and historical upheaval, Hosseini adds depth, making it a narrative that tells a story but also a commentary on the resilience of a people in the face of adversity. Ultimately, “The Kite Runner” is a powerful story and is on its way to becoming a timeless classic that lingers in the minds of readers, even after the last page.

“The Kite Runner” Quotes

“‘For you, a thousand times over.'”

“‘There is only one sin, and that is theft. Every other sin is a variation of theft. When you kill a man, you steal a life…you steal his wife’s right to a husband, rob his children of a father. When you tell a lie, you steal someone’s right to the truth. When you cheat, you steal the right to fairness…There is no act more wretched than stealing.'”

“‘There are a lot of children in Afghanistan, but little childhood.'”

“Not a word passes between us, not because we have nothing to say, but because we don’t have to say anything.”

“‘Better to get hurt by the truth than comforted with a lie.'”

“‘War doesn’t negate decency. It demands it, even more than in times of peace.'”

“I wondered if that was how forgiveness budded; not with the fanfare of epiphany, but with pain gathering its things, packing up, and slipping away unannounced in the middle of the night.”

5. Mad Honey

authors: Jodi picoult and jennifer finney boylan

Genre: mystery Thriller

“Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan is the perfect antidote for criminal justice-fiens looking for a new book to read. A gripping and thought-provoking novel, “Mad Honey” expertly navigates identity, love and consequences. A compelling story with the ultimate plot twist, the story intertwines and explores the themes of gender, family dynamics, sexuality and a struggle for acceptance.

“Mad Honey” centers around Olivia, a beekeeper whose life is forever changed when her estranged son, Asher, is implicated in a murder. Through Olivia’s perspective, readers are drawn into her emotional turmoil as she grapples with her past decisions, the challenges of single motherhood and the moral debate and weight of having her child accused of murder. Flashing between the past and present as Asher goes to trial, the authors skillfully avoid the answer to the ultimate question until the end: did he do it?

Asher’s character is equally compelling and complex, as the story delves into his hidden struggles with identity and the pressures of adolescence. Together, the authors beautifully tackle sensitive issues surrounding gender identity and the quest for self-discovery, presenting a story that is both timely and relevant to today.

Beyond sexuality, “Mad Honey” weaves other hot-topics into its plot, such as the downfalls of the criminal justice system and generational abuse. Highlighting the tragedy faced by both the victim’s and defendant’s families, inherent biases, the threat of perjury, the impact of wrongful convictions, the moral debate of loving a potentially guilty person and the generational cycle of violence are all entwined into the story, however minimal.

With themes of love, loss, forgiveness and mother and son bonds, “Mad Honey” conveys raw emotions and creates a powerful reading experience that keeps you on your toes. Moreover, the book’s incorporation of beekeeping serves as a metaphor for the intricacies of life – illustrating both the sweet memories and hurtful moments inherent in relationships and personal growth. Overall, “Mad Honey” is a masterfully crafted thriller that involves important topics relevant to today’s world.

“Mad Honey” quotes

“We are all flawed, complicated, wounded dreamers; we have more in common with one another than we don’t. Sometimes, making the world a better place just involves creating space for the people who are already in it.”

“Being a woman has meant being someone who gets talked over in conversations or ignored; someone who gets judged as a body instead of as a sentient soul; someone who, no matter who you are or what you are doing, always has to be on guard, lest someone else decide that you’re going to be his victim.”

“‘What’s shocking to you isn’t that the justice system is flawed, Olivia. It’s that you were naive enough to believe all this time that it wasn’t.'”

“‘How similar does someone have to be to you before you remember to see them, first, as human?'”

6. kingdom of ash

author: Sarah J. Maas

Genre: Fantasy Romance

It isn’t very surprising after my rave about “A Court of Mist and Fury” that another Sarah J. Maas book would end up on my five-star list. A breathtaking culmination of her “Throne of Glass” series, “Kingdom of Ash” deserves all five stars just for its epic scale and conclusion. As the final installment, it masterfully entwines all the fates of its characters into a momentous ending while exploring themes of sacrifice, loyalty and women empowerment.

In this gripping finale, Aelin Galathynius faces insurmountable odds as she battles against the dark forces threatening her kingdom and friends. Out of all Maas’s oeuvre, this book excelled in creating a richly detailed world filled with intricate lore and political dynamics. The stakes have never been higher, and “Kingdom of Ash” left readers in a whirlwind of action.

Similar to Feyre in ACOMAF, Aelin is left to grapple with her past and confront her present after facing a traumatic experience. She transforms by finally embracing her destiny and readers are able to follow her on her journey as she grows into a leader and warrior.

Moving between different character point of views throughout the book, it can be overwhelming, but in the end, creates an attention-grabbing climax and a cast united in friendship, traumatic experiences and love. The climax falls nothing short of epic, with breathtaking imagery by Maas and heart-stopping twists. Not shying away from the tolls of war, characters face difficult choices and devastating losses.

Overall, “Kingdom of Ash” was a powerful conclusion to a beloved series, encapsulating a witty female lead who discovers her worth and potential, the enduring power of friendships and the strength in unity. It is a must-read for fans of fantasy and world-building, but you do have to get through the first seven books before being able to read it.

“Kingdom of ash” quotes

“‘There are no gods left to watch, I’m afraid. And there are no gods left to help you now, Aelin Galathynius.’ Aelin smiled, and Goldryn burned brighter. ‘I am a god.'”

“Death had been her curse and her gift and her friend for these long, long years. She was happy to greet it again under the golden morning sun.”

“She passed over one of those mountains, where a winged male stood beside a heavily pregnant female, gazing at those very stars. Fae.”

“And far away, across the snow-covered mountains, on a barren plan before the ruins of a once-great city, a flower began to bloom.”

7. Men We Reaped: A Memoir

Author: Jesmyn Ward

Genre: Biography Memoir

Last, but certainly never least, is “Men We Reaped.” A poignant and powerful memoir, it stands as a testament to the complexities of race, grief and the struggles faced by African Americans in America. Undeniably being a five-star read, this deeply personal narrative by Jesmyn Ward is a reflection of loss and systemic issues.

Ward’s writing is raw, lyrical and beautifully articulate. She captures the essence of her experiences as she recounts the untimely deaths of five young men in her life, one of which was her brother. Through vivid storytelling, she explores the impact of these losses on her family and community, evoking sorrow and resilience. Each chapter serves as a tribute to these men, weaving together their stories into the fabric of her own while illuminating the challenges they faced in a society that often devalues Black lives.

The emotional depth of “Men We Reaped” is enhanced by her reflections on her upbringing in Mississippi, a state with a complicated history of racial tension and economic hardship. She expertly contextualizes her personal experiences within a larger narrative, addressing pervasive issues of poverty, violence and the discrimination that plagues Black communities to this day. Together, these perspectives add to the weight of her individual losses, highlighting the systemic factors that ultimately contributed to the struggles and deaths of the men she mourns.

Her exploration of grief is emotionally moving and shows the many faces of loss and how it can shape one’s identity. Her writing invites readers to confront uncomfortable truths about race and challenges them to engage with the realities faced by marginalized communities. The emotional resonance in her writing lingers long after you finish the last page and prompts internal reflection.

Beyond exploring loss, the memoir also celebrates life, resilience and the bonds of family. Ward’s love for the men she remembers truly shines through, creating a sense of connection and empathy while conveying both pain and hope, making “Men We Reaped” an unforgettable read.

Overall, Ward’s “Men We Reaped” is a beautifully crafted memoir that offers an unflinching look at the intersections of race, loss and identity. Its emotional depth and insightful reflections make it a crucial read and should be read by anyone looking to understand the complexities of African American lives in America today. Her story is heartbreaking, but her words are touching.

“Men We Reaped” Quotes

“I think my love for books sprang from my need to escape the world I was born into, to slide into another where words were straightforward and honest, where there was clearly delineated good and evil, where I found girls who were strong and smart and creative and foolish enough to fight dragons, to run away from home to live in museums, to become child spies, to make new friends and build secret gardens.”

“After I left New York, I found that the adage about time healing all wounds to be false: grief doesn’t fade. Grief scabs over like scars and pulls into new, painful configurations as it knits. It hurts in new ways. We are never free from grief. We are never free from the feeling that we have failed. We are never free from self-loathing. We are never free from the feeling that something is wrong with us, not with the world that made this mess.”

“By the numbers, by all the official records, here at the confluence of history, of racism, of poverty and economic power, this is what our lives are worth: nothing.”

“We saw the lightning and that was the guns; and then we heard the thunder and that was the big guns; and then we heard the rain falling and that was the blood falling; and when we came to get in teh crops, it was dead men that we reaped.”