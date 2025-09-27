‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Release: 5 Ways for Ohio State Students to Celebrate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Taylor Swift announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, many fans have been getting prepared for the exciting new era. Being a student on a college campus, release parties may seem inaccessible, but there are many on-campus options to join in on. Here are five ways for OSU students to upgrade their The Life of a Showgirl experience this October.

The official release party of a showgirl This movie premiere is sure to be a flashy and fun experience to bring your friends (and friendship bracelets) to. Swift announced the movie premiere would be coming to theaters Oct. 3-5, describing the event as a “dazzling soirée” that will feature lyric videos, BTS, and more. Located just a short seven-minute walk from the Ohio Union, The Gateway is the perfect theater for students to go to. Lennox Theater is a 15-20 minute walk from OSU’s stadium and will also be participating. Tickets are limited, so make sure to plan in advance. Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Scarlet and Gray (Taylor’s Version) Release Party The party from students, for students: Scarlet and Gray (Taylor’s version), an Ohio State student organization, will be hosting an album release party on campus for Swiftie-Buckeyes to attend. In collaboration with the Residence Hall Advisory Council, the festivities will commence on Oct. 2 at 11 p.m. with snacks, desserts, and refreshments. Activities will include friendship bracelet making, themed puzzles, merch giveaways, and a photo booth, making it the ultimate listening party for students on campus. The release party will be held at Baker Mezzanine and conclude at 1:30 a.m. For more announcements, follow @osutaylorsversion on Instagram. The Taylor Party at newport music hall Located on High Street directly across from the Ohio Union, Newport Music Hall will be hosting “The Taylor Party,” a touring Taylor Swift themed dance night that travels across the country. On Oct. 17, the party will be on OSU campus for students to sing and dance to their favorite songs. Buy your tickets for this event soon to secure your spot! Makers Social Release PArty Get crafty and participate in making friendship bracelets on release day with Makers Social. Described by the hosts as a “glitzy, glam-filled night,” this is sure to make for a fun activity for any crafters out there. For just $10, you’ll be able to make a bracelet, enjoy a happy hour, and — if you wear Taylor Swift merch — get a free extra charm for your bracelet! Photo by Stephen Mease from Unsplash Midnight Target Release Targets across the country are opening at midnight on Oct. 3 for fans to grab one (or all) of the The Life of a Showgirl Target-exclusive CDs. There are three variations, and it is limited to four per customer while supplies lasts. The Target in Lennox Town Center by OSU’s campus is participating in the midnight release, so if you feel up to a midnight outing with friends, this is the option for you.

No matter how you want to spend the week, there’s something for everyone. Grab your friends, cardigan, and bracelets and get ready for this highly anticipated release.

Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl will be available to stream Oct. 3 at midnight.

