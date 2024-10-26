The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Ohio State University is an institution of great prestige, tradition and culture, and the rich history of OSU includes endless accolades in athletics and innovation. However, as Halloween approaches us, I’ve begun wondering if Ohio State has a haunted history filled with ghostly encounters. The following instances are sure to add to your knowledge of OSU’s history and also get you in the mood for Halloween!

Mendenhall Lab

Thomas C. Mendenhall, the physics professor whom the Mendenhall Laboratory was named after, conducted many strange experiments during his time as a professor. One included a Frankenstein-esque theory, in which Mendenhall tested if a body could be brought back using electric shock. He tested the effects on different parts of the cadaver and noted that the body moved as if it were still alive.

Orton hall

Edward Orton was the first-ever president of the university, and apparently, he still hasn’t left. Orton would read in the building late at night, and today, students claim that they can see the lights flicker and hear banging on the walls in the hall.

Lady of the Lake

Mirror Lake, one of the campus’s most serene locations, is actually associated with a spirit. Students say if you look out on the lake at night, you can see a ghostly woman walking by. She wears a white dress and is said to skate across the lake during the winter. Remember this for your next evening stroll at the lake!

Bricker Hall

Herb Atkinson attended OSU in the early 1910s. When he passed several decades later, his wife buried his ashes in Bricker Hall due to his love for the university. Some say they have seen lights flickering throughout the building. Even more eerie is that there have been alleged sightings of the ghost of Herb Atkinson roaming where his ashes remain.