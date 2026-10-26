The First Step Of A Successful Halloweekend: Your Costume

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is one of the most exciting weekends on campus, but coming up with costumes for you and your friends can be hectic. You don’t want to be so basic that everyone can tell who you are off the bat, but you also don’t want to have people confused the whole night. And sometimes, thinking about who you want to be can take up way too much time.

So, to lighten the load for you or your group, here are our recommendations for solo, duo, and group costumes this year.

solo

Single costumes are all about creativity and showcasing your interests. Some of our favorite solo costume ideas are Cupid, Katniss Everdeen, and The Joker.

Cupid is a simple but cute costume. You can wear any white, pink, or red dress paired with wings and a bow and arrow. You can also upgrade the look with pink eye makeup and temporary heart tattoos.

All it requires to look like Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games is green cargo pants, a black long-sleeve, a bow and arrow, and her iconic braid. For even more movie accuracy, you can also add a black raincoat and a mockingjay pin.

The Joker is a fun costume because it has important non-outfit-related components, like green hair spray and the famous smile makeup. Pairing these components with a purple top, a green tie, and a black mini skirt makes it the perfect last-minute costume.

Duo

Going with your best friend? Look at all the famous movies and musicals from the past.

Jennifer’s Body is the perfect representation of friendship and horror, with Jennifer Check and Anita “Needy” Lesnicki. Go out in their “final girl” outfits, with Needy’s hot pink prom dress and Jennifer’s white-and-black bloody dress. Vintage dresses can be found all over in Columbus, such as Midwest Vintage Collective and Dustbunniez Vintage. But if you want to find something more modern, the Easton Mall is a perfect place to find something matching the 2026 style.

If you want to go even further back in time, look at Death Becomes Her. Here, you can show off as the immortal icons Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp. Show up at the hottest party dressed up in a red dress with the classic hole in your midriff to represent Helen Sharp. Or, you can go as her rival, Madeline Ashton, in a white dress that screams something seen once in a lifetime, even though she’s immortal.

Even if you don’t have the singing capabilities of Emmy Rossum in The Phantom of the Opera, you can still stun the crowd as either Christine or the Phantom himself. Change it up by settling for a fancy white dress with stunning makeup for Christine, and swapping out the dress pants of the Phantom for a black mini skirt with a black cloak (and never forget the mask).

Trio/Group

Trio and group costumes are some of the most memorable and recognizable outfits year after year. Consider going as trios from famous movies like Heathers, Clueless, or Mean Girls. These iconic outfits would be perfect for a Halloweekend night out with friends, bringing the 2000s and 2010s back into style. A more unique option could be going as Coraline, Wybie, and the other mother from the movie Coraline. Wear black buttons over your eyes, or even draw them on if you have the makeup skills.

Disney villains have such a wide range; there’s one for every single member of your group. Or if you want to go down a more innocent route, the Care Bears also have more than enough characters to dress up as. It’s also great if you want either something more casual or dressed up. Onesies in the colors of the bears would fit with staying in, while white tops and a colored skirt are more suited for a party.

Whatever you end up choosing for this year’s Halloweekend, make sure to take pictures to remember the outfit you decided on, no matter what it ends up being!