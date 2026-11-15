This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student, I can’t help being excited for the upcoming Thanksgiving break. But Thanksgiving can be more stressful than you think! The political dinner talk, babysitting cousins, seeing that creepy uncle you try to avoid…it’s not all turkey and pumpkin pie.

If you’re getting overwhelmed with the idea of seeing the fam again, laugh your worries away with my top five Thanksgiving Saturday Night Live sketches.

5. Space Thanksgiving

Space Thanksgiving is a hilarious, short sketch focusing on…Thanksgiving in space. Steve Carell and Leslie Jones star as humans on an alien planet. The aliens offer them hospitality through a plate of “kern,” which is similar to Earth corn minus the fact that kern is sentient. And feels pain.

4. The Californians: Thanksgiving

Bill Hader and Fred Armisen carry yet another Californians sketch. You get all your soap opera feels with extra drama, extra Californian accent, and extra shocked faces. Gather round this dysfunctional dinner table and enjoy the ride down Route 66. Take a left on orange!

3. Surprise lady: Thanksgiving

If you love Kristen Wiig, you’ll LOVE this sketch. Reviving her role as an overly enthusiastic aunt, Wiig spends the entire sketch on the edge of her seat, barely containing her excitement about a surprise visit from her nephew. This one will make you giggle and help you feel better about your own family.

2. Thanksgiving week airport parade

Dreading your flight back home? The airport can get pretty crazy over the holidays, but this sketch does the best job making fun of every traveler stereotype. Watch for the gentle-parenting dad, the dancing flight attendants, and the lady with too many service animals!

1. Back home ballers

My favorite Thanksgiving sketch ever! Back Home Ballers features an all-star cast of SNL women performing the ultimate musical number! With guest star Cameron Diaz, the ladies of SNL rap about their pushover parents, dripping in swag and shamelessly raiding their mom’s fridges.