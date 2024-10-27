5 Sustainable Clothing Stores Near OSU to Update Your Fall Wardrobe

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the adverse humanitarian and environmental consequences of fast fashion continue to impact our world, it’s more important than ever to ensure that the clothes we purchase come from sustainable sources. Luckily, with tons of affordable pop-up thrift stores and markets each month, Columbus is the perfect place to go for fashionable yet sustainable clothing stores! Here are a few of my recommendations near OSU.

Pricing: $$$$

Location: 1988 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rating: 5/5

Located conveniently on High Street, Royal Factory is a brand-new boutique that works with local designers to create incredible one-of-a-kind pieces. Most of their clothing is on the pricier side to appropriately compensate the designers, but they also have a $20 OSU merch section with more affordable gameday attire that stands out from the rest. I got tons of compliments when I wore one of their tops on a gameday (pictured below), but they also have a great selection of streetwear. Check out their Instagram @royalfactory to see more!

Pricing: $

Location: 53 W 11th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Hours: Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, noon to 4 p.m. before home football games

Rating: 3.5/5

If you’re looking for the most affordable clothing options available, Buckeye Bargains offers good quality products for the lowest prices you’ll find. Run by the University Women’s Club (UWC), it’s located right on campus, so you don’t need to travel far to buy anything from business attire to gameday merch. Their range of products isn’t as wide as other locations, but it’s super convenient, accepts donations and gives all proceeds to the UWC Scholarship fund. Consider stopping by Buckeye Bargains to donate your old clothes and pick up some new ones!

Pricing: $$

Location: 1652 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rating: 4/5

Clothing Underground is remarkably popular among students as the one-stop shop for affordable vintage OSU merch. They have a huge selection of clothes, including the cutest letterman jackets and windbreakers for chilly fall game days. It’s located on High Street just off South Campus but is still a walkable distance from most of North Campus as well. Shop here to boast Scarlet & Gray in style and on a budget!

Pricing: $$$

Location: 233 E Fifth Ave Columbus, OH 43201 United States

Hours: Monday through Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Rating: 5/5

With pieces from as early as the 1930s, Flower Child Vintage is the best place to get authentic vintage products and unique pieces. While you’re there, make sure to visit the neighboring Italian Village for a full immersion experience into the rich culture and history of this part of Columbus. Plus, you’re supporting a small, minority-owned business by shopping here!

Pricing: $$

Location: 3041 Indianola Ave Columbus, OH 43202

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Rating: 4.5/5

The Little Light Collective sells products from many local women-owned vendors. Their store is well-decorated with lots of plants, bright colors and artwork, and has lots of different styles and products. They also hold “Tag Sales” often, where everything is less than $25. I highly recommend them for dressier clothes or colorful pieces at a lower price! Check out their sales and new arrivals on their Instagram at @the_little_light_collective.

In addition to these storefronts, the Pearl Alley Jam and the Girl Next Door Flea are just some of the many annual pop-up shops on and around campus. At these events, you can not only buy new clothes but also enjoy music, food and drinks — an experience you don’t want to miss out on. With all these sustainable shopping options, it’s easy to find unique, eco-friendly clothing to spruce up your closet this fall!