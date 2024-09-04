The Impact Of Designer Brands On Fast Fashion And On The Environment 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Casper Libero chapter.

As fast as the fashion trends run, so does the fast fashion. Actually, these two things are now allies. The luxury brands have built a powerful industry, investing in a lot of things, from the fabric selection to hiring top designers. These high-end labels showcase their creations in elaborate fashion shows, surrounded by celebrities and influencers, creating scenarios designed to set trends and spark desire.

Simultaneously, fast fashion have developed a business model that allows them to quickly produce affordable versions of runway designs. This fast production cycle has changed the pace of the fashion industry, making trends more accessible to a wider audience.

But, what is the impact of this?

THE TERM

The term “fast fashion” was coined in the early 1990s by The New York Times to describe the approach of brands like Zara or H&M, which could take clothes from the design stage to stores in just 15 days.

The concept of “fast fashion” gained momentum with the globalization of clothing production, which became cheaper and faster because of the use of low-cost labor in Asian countries.

THE RELATIONSHIP

To learn more about the relationship that exists between fast fashion and luxury brands, we interviewed the fashion journalist, Maria Rita, editorial director at Marie Claire magazine. “Today, these trends come both from the top of this fashion elite, which parades in Fashion Weeks and from the streets, which are on the networks and people’s daily lives and which also awakens the desire to buy”, she says.

So, basically, it’s been a while since luxury brands don’t dictate completely everything people wear. Today, with the rise of the media and the internet, other styles have begun to emerge and take shape even on the runways.

The movement of fast fashion, if you think, it’s a good thing. That trends reach everyone in an accessible way, we can’t argue with that. But, in a generation that looks at social and environmental aspects, it is important to start raising these issues with more power in the world of fashion.

THE ENVIRONMENT

As in every industry, the fashion world also needs to improve sustainability practices. With fast fashion comes carbon emissions and textile waste, for example.

It’s a good thing that brands are looking after this. The UN Global Compact, launched in 2000, guides companies in the adoption of universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor standards, the environment, and anti-corruption.

This commitment has become a powerful tool for brands seeking to align their operations and strategies with the goals of the UN, united to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Prada is one of the participants in this cause.

Luiza Azevedo, an influence of fashion and owner of a thrift store, a means that propagates circular fashion, shares her influence in the face of unrestrained consumption. “I continued wearing what I love, feeling good about myself, and reinforcing the awareness that clothes are not disposable and the impacts this practice has on our world today—both environmental and emotional, as well as psychological.”

COPENHAGEN FASHION WEEK

The Danish capital has emerged as the leading fashion hub in Scandinavia, and it wasn’t until 2006 that it established its own platform for designers to showcase their collections.

Despite this relatively recent start, the city has quickly gained a reputation for its strong commitment to aligning fashion trends with environmental responsibility. Through a continuously updated action plan with new targets set every three years, both established and emerging brands must meet mandatory requirements to participate in fashion shows, focusing on eco-friendly initiatives for suppliers, developers, and designers.

Despite being a simpler Fashion Week than others, it is a new concept that is gaining weight among fashion lovers. After all, this event proved to have a real connection with the environment, whether on the runway or by the designers themselves. So, that’s the proof that we are moving towards a more sustainable and exciting place.

THE FUTURE

“We see Indian seamstresses in situations similar to slavery, or even here in Brazil. The consumer reacts, we don’t want to be part of this cycle. So, I think we are in a time to fight and I think the more awareness we have, the better.” the journalist says about the fashion future. I think we can be positive and hope for the best for future trends.

