Scrapbooking 101: How to Capture Your Life Creatively

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tips and tricks on how to document your memories, one page at a time.

Going into my senior year of high school, I asked my friends if I should start a senior scrapbook or make a senior box. Overwhelmingly, they told me a scrapbook would be better. At the time, I had never really scrapbooked before. I’d tried, but every time I hit a creative block, I’d quit and forget about it. But that year, my friends and I were determined to make the most of senior year—both experientially and creatively.

After a rained-out football game, I invited my friends over, ordered pizza, and got out my supplies. A few hours later, our first pages were done. Mine, however, looked… horrible. It didn’t feel like me.

Over the next year, I did my research. I experimented, tried new techniques, and finally, my scrapbook started to feel like me. Once senior year ended, I realized how much I actually enjoyed scrapbooking. It was versatile, creative, and completely personal—there was no “right” or “wrong” way to do it. So this summer, I bought a new scrapbook and started documenting my life again.

Inspiration VS Immitation

The phrase “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” doesn’t apply to scrapbooking. Copying others removes the personal aspect that makes your book yours. Once I started using Pinterest and Instagram as inspiration instead of something to replicate, my scrapbook began to reflect who I really was—not a random TikTok account.

Materials I use

The most important part of your scrapbook is, well, the scrapbook itself. There are so many options, and not every style will fit you. My senior-year scrapbook was a large, wide book with plain white pages. While I thought that was perfect at first, it didn’t suit my style. My new scrapbook—a smaller bullet journal—fits me so much better.

When picking your book, think about your goals. Do you want more writing space? Colored backgrounds? A cluttered, collage-style layout? Browse ideas, but pick something that feels you.

Other must-haves include glue, scissors, pens, and colored cardstock or paper. I use the same pens I take notes with, and most of my paper came from old birthday gifts.

Some people love washi tape, stickers, or gems, but don’t feel pressured to use what doesn’t suit your style. Your scrapbook should reflect your mindset, not someone else’s shopping cart.

Working Smarter, not Harder

Scrapbooking can get very expensive very quickly. After spending way too much on sticker and font books that didn’t fit my vibe, I realized something: we’re unique people with unique experiences. You can’t be defined by a single sticker pack.

Now, I go to Pinterest and look up sticker sheets that match the aesthetic of my pictures. I print and cut them out myself—it’s cheaper and more customizable. I do the same with fonts. Since calligraphy isn’t my strong suit, I use font websites to find styles I love (I’m obsessed with newspaper clipping fonts), type my text, download it as a PNG, and print it.

For photos, I upload them to a Google Doc and resize them to fit my pages. It’s budget-friendly, and using my BuckID, I can print a few pages for just a couple of dollars.

Layers, Layers, Layers

My favorite trick to make a page pop is layering. Layer your backgrounds, your pictures, your headings—layer, layer, layer. Color schemes help bring your pages to life. I also love framing my pictures in cutouts—like silhouettes of cameras or TVs—to give a vintage feel that fits my aesthetic perfectly. Layers add depth and personality; they make your scrapbook feel like a collage of memories instead of a flat photo album.

Pages Ideas

One reason I quit scrapbooking in the past was that I thought my life was too boring. But your scrapbook doesn’t have to be just about major events—it can capture who you are. Here are some of my favorite page ideas:

My Music Taste – With Spotify Wrapped coming soon, it’s the perfect time to create a music-themed spread and see how your taste has evolved.

Movies & TV Shows – I practically lived at the movie theater this summer, so I made pages for each movie, adding ticket stubs and posters, but that’s not the only reason to do it. As someone who just finished their yearly Over the Garden Wall rewatch, I’m excited to make a page dedicated to it!

Weekly “REPORTs” – A fun trend that covers what you’ve been Reading, Eating, Playing, Obsessed with, Recommending, and Treating yourself to. It’s an easy way to add personality to everyday life.

Be consistent but not crazy

Scrapbooking should be fun, not stressful. I don’t scrapbook every day; I do it when I want to relax and unwind. It’s not about making something “pretty”—it’s about making something personal.

Whether it’s documenting small joys, big milestones, or quiet days in between, your scrapbook becomes a tangible time capsule of who you are right now. Years from now, when you flip through those pages, you’ll be grateful you took the time to capture your life—creatively and authentically you.