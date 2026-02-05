Sarah Kinsley Navigating Her New Fantasy World Through Her Upcoming EP “Fleeting”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New York-based Sarah Kinsley offered insight into her making and aspirations behind her emotional world Fleeting, undoubtedly her most vulnerable release yet. Throughout Kinsley’s press conference, themes of intimacy, raw emotion, and exploration consistently surfaced, reflecting her self-growth journey and live performances.

Kinsley spoke about the dreamy atmosphere of her shows, emphasizing that this feeling is not something she consciously curates. She quickly turns onto the fans, explaining that they are all incredibly sweet and, “bringing a diving energy into each space.” Kinsley elaborates that the connection is not forced; it is organic among the crowd. Each show takes on an unpredictable life of its own, collecting the stories that the fans bring with them that night.

This emotional intuition, intertwined into her melodies, can be traced back to her classical music background. Kinsley explains that at her time in Columbia, she was used to the boundaries and traditions that came with composing classical music.

Her relationship with visuals has also evolved alongside her music, a scope of her art that she refined throughout the development of her EP. Kinsley discusses how visual storytelling has become a part of her curation, rather than an addition. This became increasingly important as she transitioned from classical to alternative music.

“Lonely Touch,” the first song Kinsley wrote for her EP and one of her personal favorites, became the emotional trigger for Fleeting. From there, the project snowballed as layers of her inner understanding poured into her writing. Kinsley explains that this shift of an ambiguous approach to songwriting to straightforwardness and clarity was a lighter.

Fleeting is exactly that. A spark. A stroke of inspiration. A window to her ever-evolving world.