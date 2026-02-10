7 Romance Novels Worth Reading

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The literary genre of romance is extremely popular; some might even say oversaturated. There is so much to choose from, and new romances are being published and advertised constantly. As an avid reader, I have become a bit picky about my romance reads. I find it far too easy to find romance books that are cheesy or unoriginal.

I think a good romance novel values its characters as individuals, and uses romance as a vehicle for their stories and life lessons. I look for novels that are well written, thorough, and have meaning beyond just love or lust.

Here are my seven favorite contemporary romance novels, each great for a romantic February read!

“Seven Days in June” (2021) by tia williams

This novel is one of my favorite romances of all time. It is not only a beautiful romance, but the story and setting is complex and compelling. Seven Days in June follows two Black authors, Eva Mercy and Shane Hall, who had a romantic week in June years ago, when they were just teens. Now, they secretly write about one another in their novels. When they suddenly meet again, they realize that the spark is still there, but they have to confront all of the things that drove them apart in the past. This book is about race and class inequality, and the way that the world takes opportunities away from underprivileged youth. Within all of that is a beautiful love story that is sure to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside. I adored these characters and felt so connected to their stories. I loved that despite all the hard topics explored here, there was so much joy and love in it as well. I found it to be very well balanced and inspiring.

There are several other important topics explored in this novel as well, such as disability, motherhood, academia, the literary space, the prison system, and more.

“beach read” (2020) by Emily henry

Emily Henry’s books have risen to fame in recent years. Her six romcom novels are all bestsellers, and one has even gotten a movie adaptation. One of my favorites, and the one I think is best for a wide audience of readers, is Beach Read from 2020. It follows two rivaling authors, January Andrews and Augustus Everett (Gus), who write in polar opposite styles; January writes romance novels and Gus writes dark literary fiction. In an attempt to finish writing her next novel, January stays in the beach house her late father left her, only to realize that Gus is her next-door neighbor for the summer. The two try to work together to learn to write in one another’s styles, and in the process learn that they might not be as different as they thought. January and Gus each have unique troubles in their life that their experiences together allow them to address and grow from. People aren’t always who we think, and sometimes we underestimate ourselves, too.

“love, theoretically” (2023) by ali hazelwood

Ali Hazelwood is another icon in the contemporary romance world. She has a variety of stories including werewolves and vampires, swim and dive, chess, and STEM. Love, Theoretically follows young scientists in academia. Elsie Hannaway is a theoretical physicist and adjunct professor struggling to make ends meet. To supplement her low income, her side gig is as a fake girlfriend. That is, until she realizes her current client’s older brother is Jack Smith, an experimental physicist that seemingly hates theoretical physicists like Elsie. She also learns that Jack is on the hiring committee of the job she’s just applied to, her dream job as a professor at MIT. This novel puts a huge emphasis on academia and the inequalities within it, all while having intense romantic tension. I enjoyed the balance this novel finds.

“the seven year slip” (2023) by ashley poston

The Seven Year Slip is a contemporary romance with magical realism. Clementine is staying in her recently deceased aunt’s apartment that was left to her, struggling through grief and trying to get by as a book publicist. Suddenly, a man shows up claiming that her aunt gave him permission to stay there for a while. This is when Clementine realizes that this man, Iwan, is from seven years in the past, something she thought was a fantastical story her aunt made up. Within the apartment, time can simply… slip. This novel explores themes of grief, work, and meaning. Iwan’s passion for life pushes against Clementine’s grief, isolation, and pessimism.

“final offer” (2023) by lauren asher

This is technically the third book in a trilogy of stand-alones set in the same universe, but of the three “Dreamland Billionaires” books, this was my favorite by far. Final Offer follows Callahan Kane (Cal), a recovering alcoholic and failed athlete with a grim outlook on life, living aimlessly on his trust fund. Alana Castillo is his childhood best friend and ex-lover whose heart he broke six years ago. She is still living in the family lake house, but Cal’s grandfather’s will demands that, in order to get his inheritance, he must spend one last summer there and then sell the house. However, when he arrives, he learns that Alana’s name is now on the deed. This novel does a great job exploring Cal’s past and need to reflect, and his genuine struggles with substance abuse. I found both his and Alana’s situations so compelling and realistic, and their love to be very beautiful!

“swordheart” (2018) by T. kingfisher

If you’re a fantasy fan, Swordheart is my favorite romantasy. It follows Halla, a widow who is trying to escape her tyrannical in-laws that are trying to steal the inheritance left to her by her uncle-in-law. She feels trapped, and in an attempt to end it all, unsheathes a sword… and a man appears. Sarkis is a soldier cursed to serve any wielder of this sword, and so he vows to help Halla. Together they go on an adventure to protect Halla’s rights to her inheritance. This story is full of adventure, humor, and diversity. I found it to be fun and exciting, but still sentimental and romantic in all the right places. It is an incredible read if you love good humor, fantasy, and whimsy.

“butcher & blackbird” (2023) by Brynne weaver

If you’re interested in a darker romcom, Butcher & Blackbird is perfect. It follows two vigilante serial killers who both kill other serial killers. Sloane and Rowan fall in love playing a game where they see who can find and murder different killers around the country. This book has some really dark themes, but also some really hilarious moments. It was pure entertainment to me, and I found the characters’ pasts and mindsets compelling. This book is also a part of “The Ruinous Love Trilogy,” which follows other characters in this universe each with dark secrets.