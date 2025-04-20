Project Pan: Why You Should Finish Your Products Before Buying New Ones

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Temperatures hitting 70 degrees and the sun setting at 8 p.m. signifies the start of spring and with spring, comes spring cleaning. While you are throwing away old clothes and beauty products, I encourage you to think twice about what you might be wasting.

The beauty industry produces an estimated 120 billion units of waste annually, according to CleanHub, a Berlin-based environmental organization. Although individual consumers cannot be blamed for this waste, we can all try our best to reduce our consumption — especially those 20 lip glosses that we definitely do not need.

You might have heard about Project Pan as it grows in popularity on TikTok, a movement that aims to reduce beauty waste by using all of your makeup, skincare and hair care products before buying new ones. Here are five reasons why you should participate in Project Pan:

You reduce waste

When you start using all your products, they will not go to waste! Beauty products usually have a shelf life of about one year after opening. Think about how little of a product you use in a year — especially if you have multiple variations of the same product.

You are mindful of your consumption

Before buying new products, Project Pan allows you to think twice about whether or not you really need to buy something new. If you already own a body butter, chances are you do not need another one, and chances are one of the body butters will just sit and go to waste.

You save money

If you wait to buy new products until after you finish your old ones — which could take years — you will save a good amount of money. You will soon realize that you already have all the products you need to do an everyday makeup look or a full beat makeup look.

You feel accomplished

We all know the feeling of finishing a product — that sense of accomplishment, like finishing a homework assignment or finally taking that last final. When you finally finish a product, it is rewarding to see that your money did not go to waste.

You make better decisions

When you finish the entirety of a product, you really get to know what you liked and disliked about it. This familiarity will ultimately help you make better decisions on what products you decide to spend your hard-earned money on.

With that being said, grab your friends and participate in Project Pan to reduce the amount of waste you are producing! Encouraging your friends to participate is a great way to make this journey a little easier as you keep each other in check about your consumption.

Project Pan can also go far beyond just beauty products. Next time you’re shopping for clothes, think about whether you really need a third pair of baggy jeans. Clothes, just like beauty products, can be used in multiple ways — get creative!