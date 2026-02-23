“People We Meet On Vacation” Book To Film Comparison And Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Author Emily Henry is currently on top of the contemporary romance world. Her six rom-com novels are all bestsellers, and many are in the works for film or TV adaptations. Her 2021 novel People We Meet On Vacation is the first to transform onto a screen. It is a Netflix original movie, which was released earlier this year on Jan. 9, 2026.

The story follows Alex and Poppy, who’ve been best friends since college. Best friends, and nothing more. Every year, for the past 10 years, they’ve gone on vacation together while Poppy writes for a travel magazine. Until last year, everything was fine. But one mistake in Tuscany threatens to ruin their friendship, and Poppy doesn’t know how to fix it.



The novel was not my favorite from Henry. Although it was sweet, I found the friends-to-lovers plot a little awkward. I especially disliked when the two had their own respective partners while still having such thick romantic tension between one another. This tension also drags on for over a decade. I think friends-to-lovers is a trope that is hard to do right. Although I liked the characters overall, I think their story could have been done better.



I went into this movie with high hopes. Just from the promotional images I could tell that this movie was bright and very visually appealing. That aspect lived up to the hype. This is a movie that is full of saturated colors and gorgeous nature shots. The lighting creates a sense of glow in a lot of moments, from campfires, bright sun, club lights, and more. The music is also great, full of retro-pop and indie moments that stuck out to me. Highlights for me included Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl” and Taylor Swift’s “august.”



I think the actors did a great job. Emily Bader perfectly captures Poppy’s quirky and eccentric personality. Tom Blyth does a great job depicting Alex’s more reserved nature. Their opposites-attract dynamic was something I enjoyed while reading the novel, and it was successfully brought to the screen. Also, these actors really had chemistry. I think Henry’s characters are always exceptionally done, and the details are really important, so I was glad to see that this movie captured that aspect of her writing.



I found that what made this move work so well was that, in contrast, the book was a bit slow paced. This movie shortened the time span (starting nine summers ago instead of 12) and highlighted the most important or exciting scenes. I found this was the most effective way to do it. In fact, the movie adds some extra scenes that aren’t in the book, which added to the humor and excitement of the story. This movie feels very alive and strong throughout.



Despite all these changes, the film still manages to highlight the important questions and themes the novel had. Alex and Poppy have to consider how their differences attract one another and how they conflict with one another. Alex loves routine and predictability, but Poppy loves travelling and adventure. Poppy allows Alex to explore new sides of himself, and Alex gives Poppy a rock and companionship. However, how long can their strange relationship go on for?



The main themes, to me, focused on the balance between stability and spontaneity. Vacation is an escape, and while it is fun and beautiful, we also need to have a home. People need to let their guard down and allow themselves to find safety and belonging, and as film Poppy says, “There’s a thin line between searching and running away.”



I still found parts of this story to be awkward and silly, of course. The dialogue has that quick-paced, witty, and very unnatural rom-com style. It also still has many of the uncomfortable moments with other partners who can clearly tell Poppy and Alex have the hots for each other. However, this is a case where I think the movie was a little more enjoyable than the book. The plot was able to shine. Henry’s novel was more focused on the interiority of the characters, which I often appreciate, but I think being more plot driven in the movie helps to avoid dragging out the awkwardness of their “friendship.”



If you like rom-com films, this movie is definitely worth a watch! If you like a slower-paced, light hearted romance novel, then read the book, too. Henry also has a wonderful catalogue of romance novels with a variety of themes and plots to explore if you’re interested, and keep an eye out for the next adaptation of her work!