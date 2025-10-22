New Vintage Shop in Columbus brings “Vintage Barbie Dream house” to OSU Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A family-owned and operated business, Whimsy Lane Vintage, offering size-inclusive, affordable and high-quality items, opened its second store in German Village on Aug. 23.

Owner Destinee Cantrell said she wants this shop to be the go-to for all college students — hoping to offer student discounts in the future, collaborations with Greek life, and to be “the heart of the community.”

Cantrell says their pricing is not exactly thrift-store prices but a reasonable range for vintage items. She acknowledged that affordability is an important part of shopping for college students, and the pieces in store range from $20 to $45 for tops, while formal dresses can range from $150 to $250.

Besides affordability, another important part Cantrell explained is selling high-quality vintage pieces, ranging from clothes to shoes and purses.

“One-hundred-percent silk, beaded, vintage and whimsical dresses they don’t make anymore is my favorite thing to sell,” Cantrell said.

She described some of the popular trends that they carry currently range from girly polka dots to a grungy and goth style.

While many of the items at Whimsy Lane Vintage are sourced from antique malls and thrift stores, most of the items come from a vintage wholesaler in Europe.

When Destinee began to resell vintage items, she said she got a lot of backlash and discouragement from friends for leaving her job as a lash technician. She said she moved forward and put all her focus into vintage resale.

Nicki Cantrell — Destinee’s mother — has been her biggest supporter in this journey, and they now work alongside each other to make sure the community knows about them.

The two describe their relationship as a “Lorelai and Rory Gilmore” relationship from the TV show “Gilmore Girls”, having always been close.

“Let’s just do it,” Nicki said. “What’s the worst that could happen?”

After four years of selling items online, Destinee began to make double her sales. She opened the first location in Mesa, Arizona, which is now operating under a separate team.

She explained that soon after this they moved to Columbus to be closer to their family, and she began the hunt for the perfect location to open a second Whimsy Lane Vintage.

Destinee said when she found this location, she knew it was the perfect place for a “Vintage Barbie Dreamhouse”, specifically noting that she loves the community of German Village and the vibe it gives off.

“I’m a regular girl; I just had a dream — it doesn’t take anyone special to be successful. It only takes passion and drive,” said Destinee. “You might as well love your 40 hours a week.”

Destinee and Nicki Cantrell said that they are excited to be in Columbus, serving OSU students, alumni and the overall community. They said they hope to be in Columbus forever, continue this dream for years to come and inspire others to pursue their passion.

Whimsy Lane Vintage is located at 755 S. High St., and their hours are Wednesday–Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.