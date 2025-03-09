The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March is finally upon us, and for college students, this means it’s one of the best times of the academic year: spring break. As the temperatures rise and the sun begins to shine longer, herds of students flock to the beaches to celebrate surviving another collegiate winter.

Of course, no celebration is complete without some killer music to match. Whether your plans involve partying all night, relaxing in the sun or a mix of both, I’ve curated a list of new releases from the past month to perfect your spring break soundtrack.

1. “Sally, When the wine runs out” by Role Model

Role Model has been on a steady rise with the release of his deluxe album “Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye),” and this single is the clear pinnacle of the album’s new additions.

The song’s light, bouncy guitar and upbeat drumline pair beautifully with Role Model’s smooth yet poppy vocals to create the perfect vacation anthem. These elements build up to the song’s bridge — arguably the track’s peak — which features a rhythmic spoken verse celebrating the mystery and excitement of falling in love.

This song is a lighthearted ode to giddiness and crushing, and it’s guaranteed to make you want to dance across the sand this spring break. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Role Model become the next Best New Artist at the Grammys with this slam dunk of a sophomore album.

2. “Abracadabra” by Lady Gaga

Almost 15 years ago, Lady Gaga dominated clubs worldwide with pop hits — often referred to as recession pop —such as “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.”

Now, like a phoenix rising, she has returned to the charts once more with her new album’s debut single “Abracadabra.” This spunky dance track features an electric bass that reverberates through the listener’s core and a catchy chorus of chopped-up phrases and Latin-infused lyrics — a signature of some of Gaga’s greatest hits.

Staying true to her campy nature, the track was released alongside an elaborate and artful dance video during the Grammys that is certainly worth a watch. This hit is destined to be a club classic, setting the mood for any party or pregame and signaling a strong comeback for recession pop.

3. “15 minutes” by Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter has claimed her throne as a pop princess over the past year, and this irresistibly decadent bubblegum pop hit from “Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)” further cements her reign.

Known for her cheeky lyrics, Carpenter’s angelic vocals make the double entendres in this track sound as pure as gospel. Sultry lyrics and retro-inspired instrumentals blend seamlessly to create a classic pop anthem that will make you feel like “that girl” while you soak up the sun, stroll the streets or gear up for a night on the town.

Carpenter is a juggernaut in today’s pop scene, effortlessly reshaping retro sounds into fresh, exciting hits. “Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe)” is yet another testament to her talent.

4. “Throw a fit” by Summer salt with Chevy

Though slightly lesser known than the music industry giants on this list, Summer Salt is an expert in producing sunny-weather anthems. In a genre they call “coral-reef rock,” Summer Salt blends beachy bossa nova rhythms with 60s-inspired laid back rock to create refreshing and relaxing soundtracks for any summer day.

“Throw a Fit” features dreamy vocal lines, including beautifully placed harmonies by Chevy, with entrancing percussion in the chorus and delicate guitar throughout. This track offers a slice of Polynesian paradise, no matter where you’re listening.

If you love this track, I highly recommend “Campanita” by Summer Salt. It’s one of my all-time favorite albums.

Whether you’re soaking up some well-deserved sunshine or gearing up for a night out, these tracks will set the perfect vibe for your adventures. Spring break is truly an opportunity to celebrate and relax, so take this time to destress, enjoy the improving weather and treat your playlist to some fresh summer hits.