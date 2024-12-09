This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

I don’t care what anyone says — I start listening to Christmas music in October. The first time I hear the words “it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” every season, I get an indescribable feeling of pure joy. Why would I want to delay that feeling until after Thanksgiving? In my opinion, listening to Christmas music is the best way to get into the holiday spirit, so a good playlist is an absolute necessity. My playlist is currently 14 hours long, but I picked out some of my favorite albums so you can get as excited for the holidays as I am.

“Christmas Portrait” – Carpenters

This album is perfect for when you’re looking for that classic, old-fashioned Christmas vibe. Released in 1978, “Christmas Portrait” includes 16 tracks that are sure to transport you back to your childhood. My family has always listened to this album a lot — a tradition my mom carried on because my grandma put it on the record player when she was growing up. My favorite song from the album is either “It’s Christmas Time / Sleep Well, Little Children” or “Merry Christmas Darling – Remix.”

“One More Drifter In the Snow” – Aimee Mann

An album that might not be a given on most people’s playlists is “One More Drifter in the Snow” by Aimee Mann. I first heard this album through my dad. He has always had it on his playlist, and every Christmas Eve as a kid, my siblings and I would skip around the house waiting impatiently for dinner. Aimee Mann’s alluring voice sets the scene for a calm night of sipping hot chocolate by the warm glow of a Christmas tree. It’s really hard to choose my favorite song from this album, but my top three are probably “Whatever Happened to Christmas,” “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire)” and “Christmastime.”

“Merry Christmas” – Mariah Carey

I can’t write about Christmas music without mentioning Mariah Carey! Her album is more than likely already on most people’s playlists, considering the recurring “she’s defrosting” meme, her annual “It’s time!” TikToks and the fact that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is considered the greatest holiday song of all time. Along with that iconic song, my other favorite from the album is, “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time).”

“Christmas” – Michael Buble

I have to include Michael Buble on this list because his “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas” is, in my opinion, the best rendition out there. Similar to Mariah Carey, Michael Buble seems to “defrost” during the holidays and is an iconic addition to every Christmas playlist. Some of my favorites on his album “Christmas” include “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Cold December Night.”

Everything pentatonix

I first began listening to Pentatonix when they posted their “Daft Punk” video on YouTube in 2013, but now, everyone knows them for their Christmas music. Pentatonix is an a cappella group formed in 2011, and they have since released six Christmas albums and three holiday compilation albums. Although most Christmas songs have been covered countless times, Pentatonix’s unique style makes their covers feel like their own songs. For example, they are probably most known for their rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?” which has over 300 million views on YouTube. Although all of their Christmas songs are on my playlist, my favorite one is probably their original song, “That’s Christmas to Me.”

“The Taylor swift Holiday Collection” – Taylor Swift

Even though I’m a huge Swiftie, I promise this recommendation isn’t biased. Taylor Swift released her EP, “The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection” in 2008, and although it did not get its own set during the Eras Tour, it is well worth the listen. Swift’s young, country voice perfectly captures the spirit of Christmas, especially in “Santa Baby.” My favorite song on the EP is “Christmases When You Were Mine,” but my favorite holiday song of hers overall is “Christmas Tree Farm,” which she released in 2019.

The “rudolph the red-nosed reindeer” soundtrack – Burl ives

Maybe this pick is a little niche, but for me, these songs add much needed nostalgia to my Christmas music listening experience. I grew up watching the “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and now I don’t just listen to the song that inspired the 1964 stop motion film. This soundtrack evokes the feeling of being a little kid at Christmas, which is something I think we can all agree is hard to come by these days. As silly as it sounds, I know all of the words to “We Are Santa’s Elves” and “We’re A Couple Of Misfits.” My favorite song from the album is “Silver And Gold.”