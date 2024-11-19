Christmas Music Debate: Should It Be Played Before Thanksgiving?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The age-old holiday debate that annually comes into public discourse has returned once again for the season. Hard-core Christmas lovers swear by playing the jolly tunes as soon as the clock hits midnight on Halloween. Like Mariah Carey, they defrost and begin ringing in the “most wonderful time of the year” extra early in November. The crowd who prefers to wait until post-Thanksgiving, as there is indeed still another holiday to celebrate in-between the two biggest festivities of the year, are typically labeled Bah-humbugs. However, these postpone-ers may have some validity into not rushing into playing the merry music on a continuous loop for 2 entire months worth. We asked our HerCampus members their thoughts on this heated topic: Should Christmas music be played before Thanksgiving?

Nickolodeon / Netflix

yes answers:

Madison: “Christmas music is definitely blasting in my car before Thanksgiving. Personally, the Christmas vibes start whenever it gets cold. For example, when I was in Iceland in September, I played Christmas songs just because it felt right with the crisp chill in the air!”

Brooke: “I think the environment is different in college than it is when I was younger. In college, the fall semester ends before Christmas season can really begin and decorations start popping up around campus. It can be easy to forget it is December and the Christmas season when you only have 2 weeks to really feel it in the dorms. So in university, I say yes to setting up the Christmas tree and playing those tunes as to not let the season pass you by so quickly. When I was younger, I had enough time to fully experience the magic of the Christmas season at school and home after Thanksgiving break so I wouldn’t play them then.”

Sophia: “Yes! I love the holiday season because it lets me connect to my inner child! It also comes at the perfect time of year, right when the seasonal sadness hits! I feel like people should embrace things that make them happy, so I’m all for Christmas music starting the day after Halloween!”

no answers:

Allison: “My personal rule is no Christmas music until after Thanksgiving. I know this is controversial to say, but I’m not really a Christmas girlie. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, and so I don’t want Christmas encroaching on my favorite time of year.”

Natalea: “No! I’m not a huge fan of Christmas! The songs become incredibly repetitive especially when you work in retail and that’s all you hear!”

it depends answers:

Zoe: “My rule with my family has always been right after Thanksgiving. But in my own opinion, I believe November 1st is fair game for Christmas music. Its practically winter by that point anyway.”

Ivy: “It usually depnds on how I am feeling that year, but I usually wait until RIGHT after thanksgiving. If you start listening to it too early, I feel like it can get really old and annoying fast.”