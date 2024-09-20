Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

It’s that time of year again! The days are growing shorter, and the semester is in full swing. As I reminisce on my summer, I am excited to share my summer R.E.P.O.R.T. with you. Let’s dive into it!

Reading

I used to read all different kinds of book when I was younger, but I fell out of the habit until this summer. I was finally able to pick up a few new reads, and my favorites were “Everything I Know About Love” by Dolly Alderton and “Happy Place” by Emily Henry — bonus points because I read both on the beach! I also reread Jenny Han’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series (a summer staple), discovered a new romance novel by Sarah Adams (while enjoyable, it didn’t quite hit the mark for me) and ventured into reading Eli Rallo’s debut novel, “I Didn’t Know I Needed This.” Together, my summer was a refreshing literary journey.

AD 4nXcvYwyZ3 9meZqiN6RhCnZa75Dok4V8NR1X3ySvE35unvab5eU5Np 0jSCPJGf3XDOfl1Iw6yn 9 6ULv1bB0QVz BJKKj KL7o9Y1d9xm0d0DjklqhePHdHg0h1ECqJnV18VAOMp4k oq7XDGgchGU1y8j?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg

ENJOYING

This summer was a season for celebrations, from Fourth of July fireworks to my 20th birthday. This summer called for celebrations both big and small. Each day brought something to celebrate: wrapping up my first year of college and navigating my first year of long-distance, celebrating my two-year anniversary with my boyfriend, my oldest brother’s graduation and engagement to his high school sweetheart, an unforgettable trip to New York City with new friends, fireworks at Pittsburgh Pirates games, Mother’s and Father’s Day, my best friend’s high school graduation and my freshman year roommate’s first visit to my hometown! Each moment made this summer truly special.

AD 4nXer8fL TcCAaCqFh YRiRa1alC4WbpuZTfTpZSqK6ctDacQuvaKr4pV a3wPIBLFW2sFhuEGqCXD23UUiSnxTQj3 osr8OmV0B4iZvO izMhYh6Fgl953qsd hWUaNW5LYMqpEV1DDTDfDnRglTBGYYm04w?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg AD 4nXcxcMcZ HcKhPZIjqoyQs AD 4nXfTFPoKJ1Ra hXMf7rMvCGa6Ac9Uwoskl3N8 mBPhd ZY3Yn9YqU7Cm4SWQEUZjzvHZn BGFpF ttdwklatSiAajVkr62QxE2rXlaxD9iLca8WVJkc4tbY6DbbeKy u8IpQN6G67P4ELOT3E63W5Na1u0K?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg AD 4nXdA0sZmiE5Tso8ZoFZl7TEN4rWBVWMHkex G3XM1n33U 5IQEgDak7hkxGF tqarHJi75U8l1 LPv1h3ukfTTaz9iNbYVde2bAS oByLZyrzB A9e sC1ay7KZYro6RLnSMu j1LJB JKBtFod8gH5efEv ?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg

AD 4nXeXcQyx PeQbrgfyzOjnA5usCxb1waP5 vX1rcqrmaqSianAvRQLmK0c9wiNVyM2YbxcWmcAJy E9wOVaaRXwKytHsffpLKmjVf94asu AD 4nXeVhr AD 4nXdgPajT4E7kiMAi5oUgfnZjRppu28Weuqixp7eAEGovBWbv3YZZ6Tu4FIOo4rChVeLBBOoOl3WpyDaavf4GCMKEtHAfMTVzkqM mjlSBz0j e3lKXOCwFboPeLZhU9GVJ2y8MWjqN6VyzVcyIX0s JQmoHU?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg

Playing

This summer, I fully embraced my Country Club Era. When I wasn’t at the gym, my go-to workouts were tennis and golf. My best friend and I rekindled our love for tennis in early May, and although I am still trying to perfect my game, my dad bought me my very own tennis racquet so I can keep practicing at school! Plus, thanks to my boyfriend getting new golf clubs, I’ve been able to use his old ones, so we enjoyed hitting the driving range and Par 3 courses whenever we could.

Otherwise, I played lots of card games, on account that I am a sucker for Solitaire, and the girls I nanny love to beat me in UNO.

AD 4nXebA uI1mM 77BNyJOQG7FnbimYkyTFqOlqrCEfgs05 5TMLvNXGAnJVQojN38XOtktZv UZnXhAyXdt HArvC iatK2yTw5w1D1V0uwkF Y7RfmcaQr m3 gL1FTviPibTP5AsI1dQ9SOevw T553m6S?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg AD 4nXft6b LE mSjU1vj6vA2rYy5P4Mt6kFjYnRPUkK8hI2GvpWZrMjlNF6PsMnqRJbTTC7MPs3p08lHa92YzXEUijez3rb32AeldtTIKONSRrJ8pwQt7RA8Bc0F 2mIdtcxYq7pQMqADkor8 r6o60 Oh4BOg?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg AD 4nXfeGsXXHeIambz p1fwasOmwAel5P3i6zSgQ01xNPbpGmD1utrgN 7cT 9gVyqEhQTQS08Nq AD 4nXe3d7lsMWIeCJlo7T8K MXB9Cj3wCpeovRVepUF9BBkTcGdoLkiGVmG Ys o 7YyEHb GYSC62NJIKeQTR9rI1dp59LK MTfYEODCz7bQPKFwVdjiPDdyTn6By9Cnppeal2zzrFjzXnpTTIQlZ

Obsessing Over

May 10 marked a historic day for me: I was finally able to cross seeing the Northern Lights off my bucket list. The sky lit up with vibrant pink, purple, blue and green tones, and I think it may have been the coolest thing I have ever witnessed. Although I (carelessly) stood on the edge of a balcony in order to get the perfect shot of the light show, the strain was worth it when I saw the beautiful natural masterpiece I photographed.

AD 4nXcVarNZPZ2vpzNAqyAuPFS0ahUxrVGaqy4iwoUfizued9oW92uPQt8xGlaaH keUUOWUa T4qPrHgeKHwISCPVrJLS4wZvyXvS5SreOM3LDUb7y6Hd4Z5Qi33ndGzc5bOrSDc0gQV1533Ra9W oYEv6ZmS?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg AD 4nXeZPIbyynjoLvpjOuJ2iS78O hhMzmp6BCrbHM6TcCi18 oQJz3r90sib S6p44i q8t3HUZjrZhDQdhdoerQVpwxIqb0loYIwfpM3KA AD 4nXdblHjqaQNiwSqfNl38ib1GPtujhZ8WFwZotLBJH95KaGUK57oEDxeqP7pvT4vNLuf07iRIrIxxkDnx bvPs69brqmrwAnPyqpMkM0afIwJhj5iLQw hKiIGLaQklQO

Recommending

My go-to stress reliever and social activity this summer was going on morning and evening walks, both alone and with friends. Whether I listened to my favorite podcasts (Transform, Call Her Daddy and Real Pod) or chatted aimlessly with whoever I dragged with me, my walks kept my anxiety and nerves in check this summer. I am not looking forward to reverting my scenic outdoor walks back to an indoor track, but recalling the strength I felt grow within myself and my relationships has encouraged me to continue with this daily habit.

AD 4nXd677xTuy6g G7WsZKZYR8lf 0yxYRHLP0zKMfnkm6Qxo7b458zk1CO1VZMEdTu034 YkkWq5Y1Qg4lUh41aC33tTe8sLrHiYfFAXc rxyET0IriAhNwpn82R5sS9FcKcJzKUC6SJDE AD 4nXdNpyRiJa0PM VzeXOUTrEWFC8N1azNHQ1dQb2 SNDfTMjLGv0A aWr9dE 2imfs7wlhtytOrChDuS7 dFeEf3wH7VNehOcWUFH3AHZAF27beq1Bm3XImmpchsXiO3YOfsbHrcfBJYRqcIxB0JB AD 4nXdToK19fykdHtxATtu6tOiGw7omRAoC8 YovMYR8qIk QBXArrjsr P5TgCeM4EBpDCfVgRElt7CLvSp Ewnn73Z3JcXwteRvwDX9M3SFuNHvKGeDlOMDc0TcgT9hQH8iPD p

Treating Myself To

Sweet treats! Life is all about balance, and while I love eating my fresh fruit in the summer, I will never turn down a cup of ice cream or frozen yogurt (especially with rainbow sprinkles).

AD 4nXfhUe4jj0QE4kwh9YUHMe2NcdNZwyFAYTO8MDo4p5kAmzle2N2isLVcTH pSmHVvba0KcI 12CBRoQSZ6hSXwN41PgMYjSxtm CZFXQsrom2y SIl0gZF1JZ1pXdZjXuy9icoF4k40L9mPKgb0Lver whM9?key=cGhXXrcZjS5R y0UHjGMEg

Aislin is a second-year Strategic Communication student in the Honors Program at The Ohio State University from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Along with a B.A. in Strategic Communication, she is also pursuing a minor in Professional Writing. Beyond Her Campus, Aislin is the Special Projects Director at The PRactice, Ohio State’s student-run public relations firm, and a member of PRSSA and Pi Beta Phi. In her free time, Aislin enjoys traveling, experimenting with new recipes, listening to music, watching sports, playing with her dogs and hanging out with family and friends.