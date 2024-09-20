This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

It’s that time of year again! The days are growing shorter, and the semester is in full swing. As I reminisce on my summer, I am excited to share my summer R.E.P.O.R.T. with you. Let’s dive into it!

Reading

I used to read all different kinds of book when I was younger, but I fell out of the habit until this summer. I was finally able to pick up a few new reads, and my favorites were “Everything I Know About Love” by Dolly Alderton and “Happy Place” by Emily Henry — bonus points because I read both on the beach! I also reread Jenny Han’s “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series (a summer staple), discovered a new romance novel by Sarah Adams (while enjoyable, it didn’t quite hit the mark for me) and ventured into reading Eli Rallo’s debut novel, “I Didn’t Know I Needed This.” Together, my summer was a refreshing literary journey.

ENJOYING

This summer was a season for celebrations, from Fourth of July fireworks to my 20th birthday. This summer called for celebrations both big and small. Each day brought something to celebrate: wrapping up my first year of college and navigating my first year of long-distance, celebrating my two-year anniversary with my boyfriend, my oldest brother’s graduation and engagement to his high school sweetheart, an unforgettable trip to New York City with new friends, fireworks at Pittsburgh Pirates games, Mother’s and Father’s Day, my best friend’s high school graduation and my freshman year roommate’s first visit to my hometown! Each moment made this summer truly special.

Playing

This summer, I fully embraced my Country Club Era. When I wasn’t at the gym, my go-to workouts were tennis and golf. My best friend and I rekindled our love for tennis in early May, and although I am still trying to perfect my game, my dad bought me my very own tennis racquet so I can keep practicing at school! Plus, thanks to my boyfriend getting new golf clubs, I’ve been able to use his old ones, so we enjoyed hitting the driving range and Par 3 courses whenever we could.

Otherwise, I played lots of card games, on account that I am a sucker for Solitaire, and the girls I nanny love to beat me in UNO.

Obsessing Over

May 10 marked a historic day for me: I was finally able to cross seeing the Northern Lights off my bucket list. The sky lit up with vibrant pink, purple, blue and green tones, and I think it may have been the coolest thing I have ever witnessed. Although I (carelessly) stood on the edge of a balcony in order to get the perfect shot of the light show, the strain was worth it when I saw the beautiful natural masterpiece I photographed.

Recommending

My go-to stress reliever and social activity this summer was going on morning and evening walks, both alone and with friends. Whether I listened to my favorite podcasts (Transform, Call Her Daddy and Real Pod) or chatted aimlessly with whoever I dragged with me, my walks kept my anxiety and nerves in check this summer. I am not looking forward to reverting my scenic outdoor walks back to an indoor track, but recalling the strength I felt grow within myself and my relationships has encouraged me to continue with this daily habit.

Treating Myself To

Sweet treats! Life is all about balance, and while I love eating my fresh fruit in the summer, I will never turn down a cup of ice cream or frozen yogurt (especially with rainbow sprinkles).