“Heartstopper” S3 Soundtrack: My Favorite Songs

With the “Heartstopper” season 3 release in early October, I cannot stop thinking about Nick and Charlie! As a fan of the webcomic, one of my favorite parts of its TV adaptation is how its use of music adds to the story and often showcases queer artists. The music this season was incredible so it was nearly impossible to narrow it down, but here are my favorite songs from the “Heartstopper” soundtrack!

This is the opening song of season 3. I love Beabadoobee, and “Heartstopper” loves to feature her music. Beadbadoobee sings about the feeling of being okay with growing apart from someone. This song is cute and catchy and does a great job setting the scene for the new season! Favorite lyric: “Can’t remember how to say your name / Let alone count all the freckles on your face.” Samuel Dore/Netflix

“Duet” by Frankie Cosmos

I started listening to Frankie Cosmos when “Heartstopper” used their song “Sappho” is season 1, so I was excited to hear them again in episode 1 of season 3. This is a cute little love song with fun, electronic instrumentals under Frankie’s light and bouncy vocals. This song plays as Charlie reminisces on the good times he has had with Nick and thinks about how he wants to finally say “I love you” to him. It perfectly captures the adorable lovesickness Charlie is feeling in anticipation of this big moment. Favorite lyric: “Makin a list / Of people to kiss / The list is a million YOUs long / Just YOUs all the way down.” Netflix

“my vine” by wasia project

This song plays at the end of episode 2 when Nick is telling his aunt he is worried about Charlie. Since reading the webcomic, I have been in love with this scene. It is visually beautiful and was drawn gorgeously in the webcomic, and it sends important messages to the “Heartstopper” audience: how to be there when someone in your life is struggling, and the importance of confiding in those you love. Nick is feeling helpless about Charlie’s eating disorder, and Nick’s aunt tells him, “That’s love, darling. Love can’t cure mental illness.” The use of this song perfectly supplements this heartfelt moment. The lyrics, as well as Olivia Hardy’s unique voice, make listening to this song feel like being wrapped in a hug. I listen to it for comfort every time I am feeling lonely or stressed, and it never fails to make me feel better. Favorite lyric: “Wrap around me, my vine / Give me strength to grow leaves.” Netflix

“I Used to Be Fun” by teen Jesus and the jean teasers

This song plays during Charlie’s birthday party in episode 6. I’m so happy that “Heartstopper” introduced me to Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers! Their vibe is incredible and I feel 10 times cooler just by listening to them. These lyrics deal with growing up and feeling like you are retreating and isolating, and this is definitely a real feeling that I can relate to. Next time I say no to weekend plans to sit at home and feel sad that I’m not out, I will be blasting this song in my bedroom. This 100% seems like a band Charlie would love, so they’re fitting for his party! Favorite lyric: “Up for almost anything, now everything’s too much.” Netflix/See-Saw

“dive” by Olivia dean