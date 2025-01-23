Ever since Disney first announced the development of a live-action “Tangled” movie, fans across the globe have been eagerly debating who would step into the iconic roles of Rapunzel, Flynn Rider and Mother Gothel. With a mix of excitement and anticipation, the internet has been alive with debates over which actors could capture the charm, chemistry and whimsy of the beloved animated characters.
The casting choices have sparked countless fan discussions, with everyone from die-hard Disney fans to casual moviegoers chiming in with their ideal picks. After considering fan favorites, fresh talent and the qualities that make these characters so memorable, here are my personal picks for who should take on the roles of Rapunzel, Flynn and Mother Gothel in the live-action adaptation of “Tangled!”
- Rapunzel
-
Avantika
Most of us were introduced to Avantika through her performance as Karen Smith in the “Mean Girls” movie musical. Her comedic timing, addictive singing voice and exciting dancing caught fans eyes. Since “Mean Girls,” many thought she had a striking resemblance to Rapunzel and started campaigning for her to take on the role.
Sabrina Carpenter
A rising pop star who resembles Rapunzel, Sabrina Carpenter is on many peoples’ minds when it comes to “Tangled.” While some worry she wouldn’t have the sweetness to portray a Disney princess, I think she is lovable and fiery like Rapunzel and could do the role justice.
Meg Donnelly
You might know Meg Donnelly from “Zombies,” “American Housewife” or “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” She has a beautiful singing voice, adorable Rapunzel energy and looks exactly like the Disney princess.
- flynn rider
-
Milo Manheim
Probably the most talked-about fan cast for Flynn Rider is Milo Manheim. Many pair him with the aforementioned Meg Donnelly as Rapunzel, who he worked with on “Zombies.” The two of them have proven their chemistry and together would make a great Flynn and Rapunzel.
Jason Schmidt
While I have not seen anyone suggest him, I personally think Jason Schmidt would pull off a great Flynn. He is currently playing Sodapop Curtis on “The Outsiders: A New Musical” on Broadway. If you are not convinced, listen to his performances in “Throwing in the Towel” and “Soda’s Letter.” They are addictive!
Roby Attal
I am currently watching “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and am swooning over this season’s new addition of Roby Attal as Cooper. While I am not sure if he sings, he definitely has Flynn’s charm.
- mother gothel
-
Kathryn Hahn
I just know Kathryn Hahn would kill it as Mother Gothel! Her performance in “Agatha All Along” proved her vocal chops and comedic timing, making her my top pick.
Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth, who recently appeared in the “Wicked” movie reprising her Broadway role as Glinda, would be an amazing Mother Gothel. Her performance as Maleficent in “Descendants” proves she would deliver an iconic rendition of “Mother Knows Best.”
In the end, casting a live-action “Tangled” movie is no small task, as the characters of Rapunzel, Flynn and Mother Gothel are beloved by so many. The perfect actors for these roles need to embody the spirit of adventure, charm and emotional depth that made the animated film so unforgettable.
While there’s no doubt there are countless talented performers out there, I believe the actors I’ve chosen could bring something truly special to these iconic roles. Whether or not these picks become a reality, it’s clear that fans are excited to see how Disney brings “Tangled” to life in a whole new way. The magic of this story is timeless, and whoever takes on the roles will undoubtedly help make it just as enchanting for a new generation.