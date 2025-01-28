The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The rush process can be intimidating, especially if you are going into it with little knowledge of how it works. As someone who went through the recruitment process in the spring of 2025, I know how overwhelming everything might seem. Even if you decide to not join a sorority, you will learn a lot about yourself through the many events you attend.

At Ohio State, the formal recruitment process is divided between two weekends. The first weekend focuses on meeting all the chapters and learning about their philanthropies. The second weekend focuses on each chapter’s sisterhood and allows you to spend more time with the sororities you have continued to meet with. Although the process is somewhat straightforward, getting a breakdown of each event can help you feel more comfortable with what’s ahead.

1. Meet the chapters

Meeting the chapters is usually a two-day-long process that takes place over Zoom. Chapters will only see your top half, so comfortable clothing like crewnecks, sweatshirts and loungewear are the usual go-to. You will get around 30 minutes to meet with each sorority. Sometimes they will show you a house tour video or give a presentation on themselves before sending you into breakout rooms to talk to one or more recruiters. At this point, you’re trying to get a feel for what the girls in the sorority are like, what they value and what they do for fun, but it’s impossible to really get the full picture with so little time.

You’ll share some facts about yourself, including where you’re from, your involvement on campus and what you like to do for fun. It’s always good to have a few questions prepared to ask your recruiter. You will get 10 minutes between each meeting to use the restroom or stretch your legs before jumping back in.

Be aware that if you miss a meeting you will automatically be dropped from the recruitment process. If you will be absent, be sure to fill out the excused absence form. At the end of the second night, you’ll go back to The Ohio Union and place your preferences. You will get to rank 11 top ones, a 12th “number two” and drop the rest. You may get a house back the next day that you dropped the night before.

2. Philanthropy

The philanthropy round is the first time you visit the chapters’ houses. In the morning, you will head to a pre-round meeting at The Ohio Union where they will release everyone’s schedules for the day. You can get up to 12 houses back, but if you get less than that, don’t stress about it. Remember that you’ll end up in the right place for you. Each party will be 30 minutes long with a 15-minute break between each one. This will give you enough time to walk to the next house if you have any back-to-back.

There is usually a theme or dress code, but don’t stress too much; it won’t be too complex or difficult to follow. Ours was Ohio State-themed, so most girls wore jeans or mini skirts with a red, gray or white top. They will release a lookbook you can use as inspiration for your outfits each day, so if you are worried about wearing the wrong thing, there’s a solution for you!

Once you enter the house, you will be checked in before being greeted by a recruiter. Then, you will head to a room and watch a short video about the sorority’s philanthropy. This is your chance to learn about the different fundraising events they do, so consider whether you could see yourself participating and whether it’s a cause you care about.

After watching the video, you’ll get to talk to two or three girls in the sorority, so try to think of questions to ask about the work they’ve done with their philanthropy. I like to ask why it means so much to them and what their favorite philanthropy event has been. It’s a good way to break the ice and get a deeper understanding of how everyone feels about the service they do.

Once you wrap up your last event of the day, you will head back to The Ohio Union to submit your preferences again. If you are ever struggling with your selection, your Rho Gams are there to help talk about your decisions. They understand what it feels like to go through recruitment and can be a great resource throughout the process.

3. Sisterhood

Sisterhood is also a two-day process. There is a pre-round meeting where you get your schedules for the next two days of rounds. You can get up to seven houses back this time, but it’s normal to receive less than the maximum.

These parties are a little bit longer, going on for 45 minutes with a 20-minute break between each party. These events are also held at each sorority’s house.

You will get paired up with a recruiter and once attendance has been taken, they will take you to your seat where you will watch a short video about the chapter’s sisterhood. Some sororities have a couple of members give a speech about a sister they really care about, others will do a presentation. You will talk to two or three girls about their favorite sisterhood events and what they do for fun with their sisters.

I loved asking recruiters to tell me about someone they met through their sorority that means a lot to them. How the members talk about their friends is a great way to get a feel for what the dynamic within the sorority is like.

Sisterhood is less intense, there are fewer girls at the rounds with you and you will get more time to have conversations. Some good advice is to pay attention to who is being invited back with you. Always try to talk to some of the girls in the attendance line with you. These girls could be your potential new sisters!

The dress code for spring of 2025 was business casual. I suggest wearing a nice top or sweater with a skirt or dress pants. You will still have outfit inspiration available to you in the lookbook.

4. Preference

Preference is your last round before bid day, so it’s your final chance to really confirm that you are where you want to be. You will go to The Ohio Union in the morning and receive your schedules.

You can get up to two houses back at this point. Each party will be one hour long, there will be a ceremony at the house, sometimes the sisters will sing, seniors might give speeches and it tends to be emotional. You will most likely be paired up with one or more of the girls you have already talked to. These are usually the people who vouched for you throughout the recruitment process, so just be yourself — they already think you’re amazing! Most girls wear heels and dresses, so it’s the perfect chance to dress up.

5. Bid day

Bid day will most likely be on a weekday. Everyone will gather in a large space — this semester it was in Independence Hall. Each girl will receive an envelope with a card in it. Everyone will open them together and then run home to the houses written on their card.

You don’t have to dress formally for this one. Once you get to the house, you will receive a hoodie or a crewneck with your sorority’s design. Everyone will celebrate at the house and you will get to mingle with your new sisters.

Although recruitment is a stressful and time-consuming process, if you find that Greek Life is right for you, it can be very rewarding. As someone who didn’t follow through with the recruitment process, you should know that it’s also okay for it not to be right for you, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.

With that being said, happy recruitment!